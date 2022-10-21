Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,287 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC Holds FPUC Rate Case Hearing on Tuesday


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 to consider Florida Public Utilities Company’s (FPUC) petition for a rate increase and consolidation of its four subsidiary utilities. The hearing will immediately follow the 9:30 a.m. Internal Affairs meeting. 

As part of the ratemaking process, the Commission conducted five virtual and in-person service hearings in August and September to allow feedback from customers about FPUC’s quality of service and rate increase request. 

FPUC’s rate case hearing is scheduled for the following time and location:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Following 9:30 a.m. Internal Affairs meeting

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

October 26 – 28 are reserved for continuation of the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day. 

A live broadcast of the hearing will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast in the left side toolbar) and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing). 

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC Holds FPUC Rate Case Hearing on Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.