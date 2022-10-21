Florida PSC Holds FPUC Rate Case Hearing on Tuesday



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 to consider Florida Public Utilities Company’s (FPUC) petition for a rate increase and consolidation of its four subsidiary utilities. The hearing will immediately follow the 9:30 a.m. Internal Affairs meeting.

As part of the ratemaking process, the Commission conducted five virtual and in-person service hearings in August and September to allow feedback from customers about FPUC’s quality of service and rate increase request. FPUC’s rate case hearing is scheduled for the following time and location: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Following 9:30 a.m. Internal Affairs meeting Betty Easley Conference Center Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148) 4075 Esplanade Way Tallahassee, Florida October 26 – 28 are reserved for continuation of the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day. A live broadcast of the hearing will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast in the left side toolbar) and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.