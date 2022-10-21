Submit Release
Butte County Scour Protection Project Scheduled on S.D. Highway 79

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Contact: Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

 

NEWELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says scour protection work on S.D. Highway 79 south of Newell is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The work will consist of placement of riprap and grading operations under the Belle Fourche River Bridge.

Motorists can expect lane closures intermittently throughout the project utilizing flagging operations. Additional bridge work of a similar nature will take place in Butte County on U.S. Highway 85 during the 2023 construction season.

The prime contractor on this project is A-G-E Corporation from Fort Pierre. The overall completion date for the project is Thursday, Oct. 27, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

