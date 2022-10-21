Butte County Scour Protection Project Scheduled on S.D. Highway 79

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Contact: Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

NEWELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says scour protection work on S.D. Highway 79 south of Newell is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The work will consist of placement of riprap and grading operations under the Belle Fourche River Bridge.

Motorists can expect lane closures intermittently throughout the project utilizing flagging operations. Additional bridge work of a similar nature will take place in Butte County on U.S. Highway 85 during the 2023 construction season.

The prime contractor on this project is A-G-E Corporation from Fort Pierre. The overall completion date for the project is Thursday, Oct. 27, 2023.

-30-