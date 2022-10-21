Adform Wins AdExchanger Awards For Best Identity Tech and Privacy Tech
The independent platform helps marketers future proof their campaigns in a first-party ID world
We are thrilled that AdExchanger recognizes Adform for our approach in helping advertisers be privacy-compliant and transition to a privacy-secure future with first-party IDs at scale.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adform, the only global, independent, and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing, today announced that the company is a winner of the 2022 AdExchanger Awards for Best Identity Tech and Best Privacy Tech. The wins were announced at the Programmatic I/O awards gala in New York City on October 17. The prestigious award signals the emergence of privacy and identity as a key programmatic advertising category.
— John Piccone, Adform’s Regional President, Americas
Adform creates solutions for the modern marketer. With third-party cookies to be discontinued, advertisers and publishers are looking for ways to reach their audiences online in a consistent, transparent, and privacy-compliant way. Adform’s ID Fusion is an agnostic solution, combining publishers’ first-party IDs with advertisers’ customer data, that makes sense of online users' identities. It helps unlock scale for frequency capping, audience targeting, and reporting.
ID Fusion equips marketers with greater reach across millions of new users to significantly dial up return on ad spend. The average improvement when utilizing first-party IDs is at least a twofold increase in click-through rates and a twofold increase in conversion rates on media bought within Safari and Firefox.
“Privacy and identity are increasingly important to marketers. Adform’s innovative, transparent, privacy-first approach gives brands insight into media performance. We are thrilled that AdExchanger recognizes Adform for our approach in helping advertisers be privacy-compliant and transition to a privacy-secure future with first-party IDs at scale,” said John Piccone, Adform’s Regional President, Americas.
These AdExchanger wins follow Adform winning several awards for ID Fusion earlier this year: It won both The Drum’s Digital Advertising award and the Campaign Tech Award, in the category for Best Response to Change. It also won the iF design award for User Experience in the Communication UX category, with Adform FLOW.
About Adform
Adform is the only global, independent and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing. Its unique enterprise technology – Adform FLOW – harnesses superior user experience and a scalable, modular and open architecture, to enable seamless management of the whole campaign lifecycle. It provides clients with enhanced control and transparency across their advertising operations, including ownership of all data from their campaigns. Since 2002, Adform has developed technology to enhance human/machine collaboration and deliver augmented intelligence, thereby amplifying business results for its clients around the world. For more information, please visit: www.adform.com
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here