Neuro-Naturopathic Platform is Latest Mental Wellness App to Launch During Health Education Week
LibertyWellness.Life Offers Subscription Based Prerecorded Content Created by a Naturopathic Doctor and Cognitive Wellness Coach
LibertyWellness.Life differs from other similar platforms due to its neuro-naturopathic approach. Neuroplasticity refers to the brain’s ability to grow, stretch and adapt."”FORNEY, TEXAS, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 90% of America saying the country is in a mental health crisis, the launch of a mental wellness platform may be just what the doctor ordered. LibertyWellness.Life is the latest debut announced during National Health Ed week,
— Dr. Patrixia W. McCartney
Founded by Dr. Patricia W. McCartney, a Board-Certified Naturopathic Doctor and Cognitive Behavior/Wellness Coach, the site offers subscription based mental wellness content.
For $199 per year, or $19 per month, members can access pre-recorded micro videos, and downloadable resources to assist them in their wellness journey.
According to McCartney, "LibertyWellness.Life differs from other similar platforms due to its neuro-naturopathic approach. Neuroplasticity refers to the brain’s ability to grow, stretch and adapt." The process has been tremendously successful in assisting conditions from chronic stress and Long COVID to PTSD and even amputee phantom pains.” Having lost her left hand following a burn injury, McCartney understands the challenges in addressing such sensations.
Naturopathic medicine, which focuses on detoxification and natural therapies offers members additional drug-free options to support and strengthen their mental and physical health.
“We are excited to offer a platform and create content that brings a much-needed holistic approach to the important topic. mental wellness”
Go to https://www.LibertyWellness.Life to learn more.
Press Contact: Dr. Patricia McCartney at (469)596-3356
Patricia McCartney
LibertyWellness.Life
+ +1 469-596-3356
info@telenaturalhealth.com