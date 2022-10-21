Submit Release
News Search

There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,995 in the last 365 days.

Neuro-Naturopathic Platform is Latest Mental Wellness App to Launch During Health Education Week

LibertyWellness.Life Prerecorded Mental Health Micro Videos

Liberty Wellness Neuro-Naturopathic Platform

LibertyWellness.Life Offers Subscription Based Prerecorded Content Created by a Naturopathic Doctor and Cognitive Wellness Coach

LibertyWellness.Life differs from other similar platforms due to its neuro-naturopathic approach. Neuroplasticity refers to the brain’s ability to grow, stretch and adapt."”
— Dr. Patrixia W. McCartney
FORNEY, TEXAS, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 90% of America saying the country is in a mental health crisis, the launch of a mental wellness platform may be just what the doctor ordered. LibertyWellness.Life is the latest debut announced during National Health Ed week,
Founded by Dr. Patricia W. McCartney, a Board-Certified Naturopathic Doctor and Cognitive Behavior/Wellness Coach, the site offers subscription based mental wellness content.

For $199 per year, or $19 per month, members can access pre-recorded micro videos, and downloadable resources to assist them in their wellness journey.

According to McCartney, "LibertyWellness.Life differs from other similar platforms due to its neuro-naturopathic approach. Neuroplasticity refers to the brain’s ability to grow, stretch and adapt." The process has been tremendously successful in assisting conditions from chronic stress and Long COVID to PTSD and even amputee phantom pains.” Having lost her left hand following a burn injury, McCartney understands the challenges in addressing such sensations.

Naturopathic medicine, which focuses on detoxification and natural therapies offers members additional drug-free options to support and strengthen their mental and physical health.

“We are excited to offer a platform and create content that brings a much-needed holistic approach to the important topic. mental wellness”

Go to https://www.LibertyWellness.Life to learn more.
Press Contact: Dr. Patricia McCartney at (469)596-3356

Patricia McCartney
LibertyWellness.Life
+ +1 469-596-3356
info@telenaturalhealth.com

You just read:

Neuro-Naturopathic Platform is Latest Mental Wellness App to Launch During Health Education Week

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.