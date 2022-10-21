Mitch Gould of CPI Developed “Evolution of Distribution” to Help Product Manufacturers Expand Sales in the U.S.
Consumer Products International Coordinates All Stages of Product Launches
During my career, I’ve seen many companies fail even though they have great products.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty thousand new consumer goods are launched in the U.S. every year.
“Only 40 percent, however, generate any revenue. Seventy-to-eighty percent of product launches fail,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Many of these products are innovative, but the product manufacturers don’t have the sales or marketing skills to succeed in the open market.”
Gould said there are many challenges when rolling out a product to American consumers.
“During my career, I’ve seen many companies fail even though they have great products,” Gould said. “They develop products that consumers want but don’t know how to reach retailers or consumers.”
To help these companies, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which brings together all the services needed to successfully launch new products.
“CPI offers sales expertise, marketing, and operational expertise under a central command,” Gould said. “With my veteran team, we coordinate all the services in each stage of a product launch.
“The sales team works with our sister company, InDistribution Media, which creates marketing campaigns for each CPI client,” Gould explained. “IDM oversees a public relations campaign that uses strategic press releases to build brand awareness. We also provide TV promotion and Social Media campaigns to reach consumers.”
Gould said CPI’s sales team has worked with buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers in the country.
“We attend events that offer private one-on-one meetings with retail buyers,” he added.
Gould’s career spans a variety of consumer goods categories, such as lawn and garden, and hardware.
During his three-decade career, Gould also has represented iconic brands, such as Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Ames, Chapin, Paramont, Miracle-Gro, Desa International, Native Remedies, Organic Food Bar, PowerICE, and Bob Wall’s KO Fitness drink.
Gould also has represented iconic celebrities such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Gould has placed consumer goods with Wal-Mart USA, Wal-Mart International, Sam’s Club, Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, GNC, Tree of Life, Kroger, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, Rite-Aid, K-Mart, 7-Eleven, Target, and Meijers.
“At CPI, we have a cost-effective system to take consumer goods from concept to shelf, sometimes in less than a year,” Gould said.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
