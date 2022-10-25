4i Apps signs contract with Qatar’s Prestigious Real Estate Developer for Oracle Fusion Cloud Implementation
The real estate developer of Qatar selects 4i Apps as their digital transformation partner for implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud.
4i Apps experience in successfully upgrading many customers from EBS to Fusion in this region has been an important factor to sign this contract.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar is one of the fast-growing economies of the world and infrastructure on accelerated mode will remain imperative to any fast-growing nation. Real estate remains an important and most significant arm of any and every infrastructure development. This organization is a master property developer and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation. The role of this firm remains synonymous and integral to the goals of Qatar’s 2030 grand vision. Qatar’s largest wellness destination are a few standing testimonies to excellence delivered by this organization.
— Mr. Ravisankar P, Chief Operating Officer – 4i Apps.
A great honour and pride for 4i Apps to associate with such a mammoth organization which is named for its development of real estates. To be selected as a partner in their digital transformation drive and having been entrusted with a key aspect of their automation underlines the trust and confidence that this organization have placed with 4i Apps. The opportunity remains invaluable to 4i, and we will ensure to deliver excellence.
The scope is to migrate the EBS application from on premise to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP involving Finance, HCM, SCM, EPM, modules alongside Fusion Analytics. 4i Apps have in place a structured and tuned process methodology that enables seamless transition from planning to deployment and continuing with maintenance of the Oracle Fusion Applications. Migrating to Oracle Fusion Cloud will enable this organization to experience a very robust and efficient application in terms ease of usage for end users, process navigations, reporting and dashboards, keeping abreast with technology etc.
4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 500 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
