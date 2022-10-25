Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,677 in the last 365 days.

4i Apps signs contract with Qatar’s Prestigious Real Estate Developer for Oracle Fusion Cloud Implementation

4i Apps signs contract with Qatar’s Prestigious Real Estate Developer for Oracle Fusion Cloud Implementation.

4i Apps signs contract with Qatar’s Prestigious Real Estate Developer for Oracle Fusion Cloud Implementation.

The real estate developer of Qatar selects 4i Apps as their digital transformation partner for implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud.

4i Apps experience in successfully upgrading many customers from EBS to Fusion in this region has been an important factor to sign this contract.”
— Mr. Ravisankar P, Chief Operating Officer – 4i Apps.
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar is one of the fast-growing economies of the world and infrastructure on accelerated mode will remain imperative to any fast-growing nation. Real estate remains an important and most significant arm of any and every infrastructure development. This organization is a master property developer and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation. The role of this firm remains synonymous and integral to the goals of Qatar’s 2030 grand vision. Qatar’s largest wellness destination are a few standing testimonies to excellence delivered by this organization.


A great honour and pride for 4i Apps to associate with such a mammoth organization which is named for its development of real estates. To be selected as a partner in their digital transformation drive and having been entrusted with a key aspect of their automation underlines the trust and confidence that this organization have placed with 4i Apps. The opportunity remains invaluable to 4i, and we will ensure to deliver excellence.  
         

The scope is to migrate the EBS application from on premise to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP involving Finance, HCM, SCM, EPM, modules alongside Fusion Analytics. 4i Apps have in place a structured and tuned process methodology that enables seamless transition from planning to deployment and continuing with maintenance of the Oracle Fusion Applications. Migrating to Oracle Fusion Cloud will enable this organization to experience a very robust and efficient application in terms ease of usage for end users, process navigations, reporting and dashboards, keeping abreast with technology etc.


4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 500 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.

Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.

4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.

Premkumar R
4i Apps Solutions Private Limited
+91 87544 01177
premkumar.r@4iapps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

4i Apps signs contract with Qatar’s Prestigious Real Estate Developer for Oracle Fusion Cloud Implementation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.