WORKPRO TOOLS® Looking To Make a Strong Comeback At Homestead-Miami
EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkPro Tools is no stranger to adversity. In fact, they are built for it. For the past 25 years, they have been tirelessly dedicated to instilling a “Can Do” attitude in their customers by providing them with high quality, affordable tools to help them tackle any job. So after their Drive For The Cure 250 campaign at Charlotte 2 weeks ago was challenged early on by a spin out that led to a flat tire at the end of Stage 1, there was no sign of panic. Instead, JJ Yeley and the WorkPro Tools No. 66 was able to battle back from P37 and a lap down to finish P19. Now, they look to take this attitude of perseverance to the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami.
WorkPro Tools knows more than anyone that the process matters- meaning that the quality of the final product is dependent upon teamwork and perseverance along the way. This is evident in the 5 global Research and Development bases that consist of over 200 engineers who specialize in different product categories. With strong independent R&D and innovation capabilities, WorkPro is able to research and develop more than 400 new products annually, and own more than 700 international patents. The focus on having such an extensive R&D process can be attributed to their philosophy that is rooted in the idea that their customer’s success is dependent upon innovative and high quality products. This philosophy results in their customers being able to not only achieve their goals, but exceed them and “build a better project”.
This weekend at Homestead-Miami, WORKPRO® Tools will look to JJ Yeley of MBM Motorsports for redemption in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 on Saturday, May 22nd at 4:30PM. So when you see the red, white, and pink WorkPro Tools No. 66 racing down the track this weekend, know that you are supporting a team that is dedicated to the details of the process and doing whatever it takes to deliver the best product, on and off the track.
About WORKPRO® Tools - Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. www.workproracing.com
About MBM Motorsports: Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
