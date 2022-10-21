DearMob Celebrates iPhone Manager v5.9 Update with Halloween Deals & Giveaway for iPhone 14 Season

DearMob iPhone Manager

DearMob iPhone Manager is celebrating the v5.9 update with Halloween sales and the 24h GOTD giveaway, catering to iPhone 14 lineup and old models too.

Joining the vibes of iPhone 14 Halloween sales in this tech season, DearMob teams up with GOTD to give away a free license of DearMob iPhone Manager for every iPhone user to enjoy.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As many customers are already getting their hands on the new iPhone 14 models during this Apple season, DearMob iPhone Manager updates in time to fully support iPhone 14/Plus/Pro/Pro Max and facilitates the old iPhone to new iPhone switch and data transfer. DearMob iPhone Manager v5.9 major update embraces iPhone 14 lineup with all the nice features and added support to delete iTunes-synced videos contained in the Photos app, making it easier for users bothered by those undeletable videos and photos.

The demand for iPhone 14 Pro/Max models is so strong that customers take advantage of iPhone Halloween deals, wishing the out-of-stock models to arrive as year-end gifts. Joining the spooky vibes are DearMob iPhone Manager's Halloween sales, up to 50% OFF at the official page for the lifetime license, with free upgrades to future versions.

To invite more iPhone owners to relish the simplified iPhone managing experiences, DearMob also joins forces with GOTD (Giveaway of the Day) to send out Free License Code for DearMob iPhone Manager (24-hour time-limited, exclusive on 21 Oct. 2022, version 5.9-only).

"iPhone 14 models push the boundary of smart camera phone once again, with 48MP-powered ProRaw, Photonic Engine, 2x Telephoto, video Action Mode, and better low-light performance," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of DearMob, a branch of Digiarty Software Inc. "Now for DearMob iPhone Manager, besides file transfer and device backup, the mission is to ensure all the stunning photos and videos captured by iPhone can be cherished and transferred easily, securely, with metadata and original quality preserved."

From iPhone 4 to iPhone 14 models (running iOS 7 to iOS 16), DearMob iPhone Manager supports them all, offering seamless easy solutions to transfer photos, videos, contacts, app data, ringtones, back up iPhones, migrate to new iPhones, and manage everything on iPhone – the same applies to iPad & iPod touch.

1. For iPhone 14/14Plus/Pro/Pro Max (and new iPad Pro M2/iPad 2022) Owners:

DearMob iPhone Manager serves as the go-to solution to transfer everything from old iPhone to new iPhone (and iPad to iPad), with handy features to make everyone's digital life easier and more productive:

1) Speedily Transfer photos to a PC/Mac, another iPhone, or flash drive by date, type, and folders.

2) Support ProRaw, HEIC, ProRes, HEVC, 4K, and HDR photos and videos, with no quality loss.

3) Explore and manage videos, music, digital books, files, contacts, PDFs, and everything.

4) 1-click back iPhone/iPad/iPod, create multiple backups, migrate app data to new iPhone.

5) Set custom ringtones, merge contacts, and delete "undeletable photos" to free up storage space.

2. For Old iPhone/iPad/iPod Owners:

DearMob iPhone Manager caters to iOS 7-iOS 16, reviving old memories stored on old devices. Should iTunes stop supporting the old iPhone, users can rely on DearMob iPhone Manager to back up, transfer, and manage data and enjoy all the features listed above.

3. Price and Availability:

Join GOTD 24-hour giveaway to get Free License Code for DearMob iPhone Manager (v5.9-only): https://www.5kplayer.com/event/gotd.htm?ttref=w3bl-eff-prgotd

Avid users in need of a free-upgrade lifetime license can score the DearMob iPhone Manager 50% Halloween deals at: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

DearMob iPhone Manager – Manage iPhone in a Safer and Easier Way with Enjoyment