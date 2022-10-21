Bored Ape NFT Owners Get VIP Airport Lounge Access in 28 cities, including Miami, Mexico City, Bangkok, and 20+ more
Showing your Bored Ape NFT is a golden key to VIP airport lounges in 28 cities, including Miami, Mexico City, Bangkok, Istanbul, and 20+ more.
NFT owners expect private access from their NFTs. We believe airport lounges are a natural extension of the exclusive access these owners demand. As a result, an NFT can be a golden ticket when flying”REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MouseBelt–an ecosystem building the future of blockchain and web3 innovation, media, and education–announces a strategic partnership between the largest NFT IP licensing marketplace BoredJobs.com, and Global Lounge Network, — a company that designs, finances, develops, operates and markets VIP lounges at 28 airport lounges around the world, in 11 cities. With 30+ years of experience in the airline industry and 25+ years in the development of lounges, GLN and BoredJobs will pilot a new experience for NFT holders.
— Patrick McLain, co-founder of BoredJobs
Bringing Airport Lounge Access to NFT Owners
Both companies will work together to launch an initial pilot — enabling VIP access to airport lounges for Bored Apes, Mutant Apes and Gutter Cat Gang OG holders.
MouseBelt will provide technology and creative support via BoredJobs & Web3ID; its NFT authentication technology to verify owners and work to provide exclusive experiences. For the pilot, MouseBelt will distribute (200) lounge day passes to NFT holders and work with Global Lounge Network to observe trends and apply lessons learned to future pilots. In addition, GLN will work to welcome a new demographic of NFT holders and plan to provide them with their standard VIP experiences while they also explore other ways to integrate NFTs into their business.
The NFT owners will soon be able to access airport lounges at all GLN locations, including; Miami, Mexico City, San Juan, Bogota, Istanbul, Bangkok, and more. Boredjobs and Global Lounge Network plan to release more information and open this initial pilot to BAYC and GCG community members sometime in the next 60 days.
The BoredJobs team had seen significant positive interest from the NFT community weeks ago when it hinted it was working on an airport lounge deal. As web2 seeks to bridge their to web3, Airports represent high-traffic global hubs that represent an opportunity to expose new audiences to Web3, Crypto, and NFTs through new physical experiences.
Objectives
-MouseBelt shall work with the GLN team to decide on best practices to integrate Web3ID verification into staff processes and passenger admission flow at airport lounges.
-BoredJobs’ Web3 ID technology to be used to verify and provide unique access to blue-chip NFT holders
-GLN will enable VIP airport lounge access to blue-chip holders
-GLN will work to provide unique experiences to NFT owners where possible
-This partnership marks a development by both to expand IP use for blue-chip NFT holders while exploring new avenues for bringing increased exposure to the web3 community movement.
“NFT owners consider the collections they own as private access to certain communities. In some cases, they enter a special Discord channel. In other cases, they attend large events such as ApeFest. We believe this airport lounge pilot will add another dimension to the utility of the NFTs these communities own,” says Patrick McLain, co-founder of MouseBelt.
This mutual partnership will bring together both companies strengths. Boredjobs and GLN will match blue-chip digital asset owners with top-class physical lounges. In addition, BoredJobs will focus on using its Web3ID to help authenticate and bring luxury experiences to NFT holders. For Global Lounge Network, they will aim to enable new luxury experiences and leverage their expertise to bridge web3 and the aviation world.
Even before this pilot with BoredJobs, the Global Lounge Network has been interested in the NFT space and the potential opportunities it brings to travelers. While it hasn’t been publicly announced, the Global Lounge Network has been working on a project called GLN NFT. The NFT project is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GLN, which was formed for the purposes of engaging in strategic partnerships in the Web3 space, as well as releasing NFT memberships on behalf of GLN. GLN NFT conducts the Web3 branch of the company and liaises with GLN to ensure a seamless in-person passenger experience.
In discussing the partnership:
“Since the network of airport lounges is already existing, we are looking forward to providing utility and access to our Global Lounge Network NFT holders and to other strategic partners in the web3 space.” — Ian Stern Chief Visionary Officer at Global Lounge Network NFT.
About Mousebelt:
MouseBelt is a globally recognized full-service blockchain accelerator that works to invest in early-stage blockchain projects. Our development shop, MouseBelt Engineering — is a team of engineers who work to build out projects. Our MouseBelt University Program is one of the largest associations of student blockchain organizations globally, bringing together over 80+ institutions in 14 countries. In addition to working directly with students, we have built relationships with administrators and faculty at these institutions to drive more cross-campus and industry collaborations.
After spending the last two years working on various forms of web3 media, Mousebelt decided to create BoredJobs.com. Past media work includes interviews with crypto leaders, hosting some of the most significant web3 events, creating a crypto Hollywood docuseries, and eventually animating 100+ Bored (and Mutant) Apes resulting in some of the most popular NFT videos globally.
About Global Lounge Network:
Global Lounge Network (GLN) is a company that designs, finances, develops, operates, and markets VIP lounges at airports around the world. Their executive team consists of first-class professionals with over 30 years of experience in the airline industry and 25 years in the development of lounges. They now seek to join the effort to provide airport lounge access to NFT owners around the world.
