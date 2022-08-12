Erve and BoredJobs become the go-to-partners for licensed NFT apparel in the UK and Europe, Starting With Bored Apes
With support from BoredJobs, Erve will bring its unique apparel licensing approach to NFT characters and introduce Bored Apes Yacht Club apparel globally.
Today, MouseBelt–an ecosystem building the future of blockchain and web3 innovation, media, and education–announced a strategic partnership between its Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT IP licensing marketplace BoredJobs and Erve, a European leader in character licenses and brands. For 37 years, Erve has produced branded fashion and apparel featuring TV, film, cartoon, and video game heroes for the UK and European markets. Operating out of 8 offices across three continents, ERVE produces over 60 million items annually. And through their wholly owned sourcing companies, their ability to scan the globe for the best quality and prices is unmatched in the industry.
Since the beginning of blue chip, NFT collections such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club, dedicated communities of owners have sought out apparel featuring their favorite characters and brands. Usually only available at scale to the owners of the NFTs, Erve plans to put these fashion products in the hands of millions throughout the EU and UK. Erve will soon release a collection of Bored Ape Yacht Club daywear, nightwear, accessories, socks, and underwear. Rather than buying their own Bored Ape NFTs, the manufacturer is taking a community-first approach by offering licensing deals directly to owners in the community. The selected owners will be in good hands as ERVE history reveals work with brands such as Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, Pokemon, Harry Potter, Simpsons, Sonic, NASA, Rocket League, Dragonball Z and many others.
"We see the merch drops from Yuga and know there is demand for these products. Most recently, Old Navy proved there is demand for a retail-driven approach at affordable prices. So when we think about exposing the next generation of consumers to NFT culture, apparel is at the top of that conversation. Working with experienced partners such as Erve allows us to prove that model globally.", says Patrick McLain, co-founder of Mousebelt.
Erve and the BoredJobs team will work closely together to select Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT owners to participate in the apparel project. While unable to disclose current deals at this date, both parties plan to announce the first collection in late August.
Nick Dierickx, Licensing Manager EMEA at Erve, reacts: "Working with BoredJobs is the ideal way to connect with the Bored Apes NFTs and its owners. We are heavily investigating the NFT space for licensing. Working with the Bored Apes was priority number 1 on our list, as it's the biggest and most famous collection to date. I think our retail landscape is ready and in desperate need of Bored Apes NFT apparel. That's why we are thrilled to collaborate with BoredJobs." Erve has been the European market leader for many years. Nick continues. "We have 37 years of licensing experience and have built a solid portfolio in character licensing, gaming, anime, and brands. We proudly say Erve is now also the to-go-to-partner for any NFT licensing apparel collection in the UK and Europe."
About Mousebelt:
MouseBelt is a globally recognized full-service blockchain accelerator that works to invest in early-stage blockchain projects. Our development shop, MouseBelt Engineering - is a team of engineers who work to build out projects. Our MouseBelt University Program is one of the largest associations of student blockchain organizations globally, bringing together over 80+ institutions in 14 countries. In addition to working directly with students, we have built relationships with administrators and faculty at these institutions to drive more cross-campus and industry collaborations.
After spending the last two years working on various forms of web3 media, Mousebelt decided to create BoredJobs. Past media work includes interviews with crypto leaders, hosting some of the most significant web3 events, creating a crypto Hollywood docuseries, and eventually animating 100+ Bored (and Mutant) Apes resulting in some of the most popular NFT videos globally.
About ERVE:
Erve is a European leader in character licenses and brands. We produce branded fashion and apparel featuring TV, film, cartoon and video game heroes. As part of Erve Group, we have eight offices across three continents and we control the supply chain between raw materials and stores. Starting with our in-house design team and portfolio of licenses – we source, produce, pack and transport collections at the request of major fashion retailers. With 37 years in the industry, our dynamic team values growth, transparency and customer focus. Our exceptional quality and sustainable practices have earned us a reputation for excellence.
