Rarest Bored Ape Yacht Club And Moonbirds NFTs join BoredJobs to form Preferred Rare category for brands to easily hire

Mega Mutants, Gold Apes, and the #1 most rare Moonbird NFT BAYC #7398 Moonbird #668

Mega Robots, Gold Apes, and the #1 most rare Moonbird are just a few of the eight curated NFTs from people who claimed their NFTs on BoredJobs.com

BAYC valuations have traditionally been based on novel trait rarity, but the next million owners to utilize their IP will completely reshape the long-term value backing NFTs” — Roshan Mirajkar, Head of Traits at BoredJobs