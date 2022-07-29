Rarest Bored Ape Yacht Club And Moonbirds NFTs join BoredJobs to form Preferred Rare category for brands to easily hire
Mega Robots, Gold Apes, and the #1 most rare Moonbird are just a few of the eight curated NFTs from people who claimed their NFTs on BoredJobs.com
BAYC valuations have traditionally been based on novel trait rarity, but the next million owners to utilize their IP will completely reshape the long-term value backing NFTs”SINGAPORE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mega Robots, Gold Apes, and the #1 most rare Moonbird are just a few of the eight curated NFTs from people who claimed their NFTs on BoredJobs.com or in the BoredJobs community. Additionally, prospective brand clients will be able to browse through a selection of NFTs & owners categorized as “preferred rare” due to a combination of their traits, aesthetics, & owner’s trust.
— Roshan Mirajkar, Head of Traits at BoredJobs
The unique combination of aesthetically pleasing traits and trait scarcity in the BAYC community makes this a perfect experiment for BoredJobs to explore over time which Bored Apes’ brands prefer. Additionally, we want to highlight owners that are part of the BoredJobs community and that own rare BAYC assets with interest in licensing.
BoredJobs will work with these owners to explore how unique and existing high-value traits will change over time. We will share our findings with the community as we learn and pave this new wave of IP widespread use.
"BAYC valuations have traditionally been based on novel trait rarity, but the next million owners to utilize their IP will completely reshape the long-term value backing NFTs", says Roshan Mirajkar, Head of Traits at BoredJobs
IP Jobs Will Change BAYC Value Framework
The next phase of growth for NFTs has begun. This movement will see valuations shift from rarity-centric to value based on IP deals and affiliations. This change is not new. Since the beginning, Bored Ape owners were granted possession of the intellectual property rights for their NFTs in the collection. However, few community members have expertise in utilizing IP at scale. Exploring IP usage is an untapped opportunity to see more community members earn passive income while still providing brand value to the Bored Ape Yacht Club brand.
Trait rarity, in some ways, is the essential root of what made NFTs enjoyable enough for new web3 communities to become loyal collectors and builders quickly. The randomness and obscurity of rarity traits created the Intrinsic Value for NFTs in the first year of rapid growth with web3 communities.
One year after the launch of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, there now exists many influencers and recognizable apes that people have used in a way that now enables each ape to become a unique brand. The value of the ape’s IP and owner’s brands should increase if adequately utilized. For example, some apes are rare trait-wise but have significantly smaller online audiences and brand image.
Our Prediction: The next stage of calculating valuations for NFT projects will be based on actual IP usage, not purely aesthetic, and based on mathematically rare traits.
Initial Preferred Rare BAYC List (more will be added)
#1 - Mr. Robot is the owner of MAYC #30000
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mr_Robot_v1
#2 - Palis is the owner of BAYC #3863, a Solid Gold Fur Ape.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/curvethots
#3 - MrU069 is the owner of BAYC #2764, only (3/10,000) apes have a Space Suit and Colored Grin trait combo.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mru069
#4 - Lakoz is the owner of BAYC #6062, a Robot & Hawaiian Ape& Moonbird #668, the #1 rarest score in the Moonbirds collection.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakoz_
#5 - Meta Mori is the owner of BAYC #8036. Only (3/10,000) apes have Eye Patch & Gold Grin trait combo.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaMori_
#6 - JF is the owner of BAYC #1734, a Solid Gold Fur Ape.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jfx
#7 - Gold Ape is the owner of BAYC #7398, a Solid Gold Fur Ape & 1/1 Princess Ape, the only royal ape with a female trait. In addition to owning multiple dagger-apes, one of the rarest traits in the collection.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Goldape7398
#8 - Jason Chen is the owner of BAYC #9952, an ape with a Cowboy Shirt, one of the rarest clothing traits in the collection. Aesthetically pleasing.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JasonDChen
About BoredJobs:
BoredJobs was created by Mousebelt. MouseBelt is a globally recognized full-service blockchain accelerator that works to invest in early-stage blockchain projects. Our development shop, MouseBelt Engineering — is a team of engineers who work to build out projects. Our MouseBelt University Program is one of the largest associations of student blockchain organizations globally, bringing together over 80+ institutions in 14 countries. In addition to working directly with students, we have built relationships with administrators and faculty at these institutions to drive more cross-campus and industry collaborations.
After spending the last two years working on various forms of web3 media, MouseBelt decided to create BoredJobs.com and Meta Ape Studios. Past media work includes interviews with crypto leaders, hosting some of the most significant web3 events, creating a crypto Hollywood docuseries, and eventually animating 100+ Bored (and Mutant) Apes resulting in some of the most popular NFT videos globally.
https://www.mousebelt.com
https://mousebelt.university
https://www.boredjobs.com
https://www.metaapestudios.com
Travis Scalice
Mousebelt
+1 573-750-4406
email us here