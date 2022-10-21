Submit Release
Long-Term Lane Restrictions on Charleston Blvd. in East Las Vegas Begin Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Long-term traffic restrictions on Charleston Blvd. are set to begin next week as work continues on NDOT’s I-515 (U.S. 95) Charleston Project.  The restrictions are necessary to perform bridge work, pavement rehabilitation and widening, median remediation, and work on underground utilities.

Next week: Sunday, October 23 to Sunday, October 30

Pedestrian access on the north side of Charleston will be closed from Sacramento to Honolulu; pedestrians will have access to cross under the Charleston bridge on the south side of Charleston Blvd.

Charleston Restrictions

The I-515/Charleston Project aims to reduce crashes and reduce travel time around the Charleston Curve.  Another goal is to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at I-515.  The project will widen I-515 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern.  It will also add additional turn lanes at the Charleston interchange and improve sidewalks and lighting for pedestrian safety.  Construction is anticipated to last into the Spring of 2024.  Drivers can get updates on the project and information about traffic restrictions at i515Charleston.com.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

