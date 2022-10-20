Feedback wanted on the Employment Standards Act

CANADA, October 20 - Island residents are invited to have their say on the Employment Standards Act.

The Employment Standards Act Comprehensive Review Panel began reviewing the act in October 2021 and is now seeking feedback from the public. The panel has prepared an interim report to help guide public consultations.

“The panel has completed the first stage of its review and appreciates the thoughtful feedback and submissions it received from organizational stakeholders,” said Andrew Thompson, chairperson of the Employment Standards Act Comprehensive Review Panel. “The interim report is available and contains a detailed outline of stakeholder proposals for change, some related research, and comparisons with other Canadian jurisdictions. We encourage interested groups and individuals to take a look at the report and provide further input during this public stage of the review, so we can update and modernize the legislation together.”

The last time the act was updated was in 2006. One of the action items in the Poverty Reduction Action Plan for Prince Edward Island also recommends a review of the act.

Backgrounder

The Employment Standards Act Comprehensive Review Panel is conducting the review in the following three stages: