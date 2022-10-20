Submit Release
Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the First District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Taskforce announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the First District.

 

  • At approximately 10:00 am, the suspects approached the victim who was seated in a vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Place and K Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and pulled the victim out of the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle was recovered.

CCN: 22-081829

 

  • At approximately 2:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim who was seated in a vehicle in the 1000 block of 5th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded property and the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects unsuccessfully attempted to flee in the vehicle. The suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

CCN: 22-081985

 

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

An additional suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

