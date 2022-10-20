Three exhibitions kick off today (20 Oct) Focusing on creating opportunities with “MICE+industry” collaboration

MACAU, October 20 - 【MIF+MFE+PLPEX】Discover new business opportunities in Macao’s industry platform this October!

The “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (27th MIF), the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” (2022MFE) and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” (2022PLPEX) kicked off today (20 October).

The opening ceremony was officiated by the following guests: Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR Yan Zhichan, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR Wang Dong, Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province Lu Shan, Vice Chairman of the Qinghai Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Zhang Li, President of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR Kou Hoi In, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Lei Wai Nong, Deputy Secretary-General of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government Huang Lan, and Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) Ji Xianzheng, among others.

The three exhibitions are held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, from today until 22 October.

Three exhibitions’ rich contents serve as entry points for enterprises to “bring in investments”

The 27th MIF incorporates cultural and creative elements in addition to focusing on the four key industries, increasing the total number of “exhibitions within exhibitions” to three, namely, the “CHEXPO MACAO 2022”, the “China (Macao) International Cultural & Creative Industry Exhibition 2022”, and the “Science and Technology Week 2022 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation”, in an effort to generate the synergistic effects of “industry + MICE” collaboration and promote the development of the industries. As MIF’s partner province for this year, Zhejiang province has organised for nearly 30 well-known enterprises to participate in the exhibition. The “Zhejiang Pavilion” and “Zhejiang Commodities Pavilion” are set up to allow traders and visitors to experience the image and products of Zhejiang and to deepen the economic and trade co-operation between Zhejiang and Macao.

The 2022MFE sets up the “MCFA Pavilion”, “Macao Brand Story Pavilion”, “IP Authorisation Pavilion” and “One-stop Business Support Centre” to help enterprises explore franchise opportunities.

The 2022PLPEX has invited well-known enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries to take part in the on-site exhibition. Concurrently, the awards ceremony of the “G100 X 2022PLPEX The Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards” is held, during which business matching is held for traders to explore business opportunities in China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Online and offline activities complementing each other to foster collaborations

This year, the three exhibitions cover a total exhibition area of 29,300 square metres, presenting 1,871 booths. 1,047 exhibitors are participating in this year’s exhibitions, an increase of 12.8% over last year. There are 1,264 exhibitors in the online exhibition and 3,728 online exhibits in total.

This year’s three exhibitions focus on the four key industries, including technology research and development and high-end manufacturing industries, traditional Chinese medicine and other Macao brand industries, cultural tourism, MICE, commerce and trade industries, and the modern financial industry. In the meantime, the Macao SME Pavilion has also been expanded to help SMEs find more opportunities to promote sales and grow. In line with the Central Government’s forthcoming preferential measures for Macao, namely the resumption of electronic visa and tour group to Macao for “4 provinces and 1 municipality”, 181 exhibitors from the “4 provinces and 1 municipality” have been invited to the event, enhancing the “MICE + Tourism” collaborative development. By setting up exhibition areas for franchise businesses and China-PSCs products, the fairs aim to help enterprises explore business opportunities and give full play to Macao’s function as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

This year, the three exhibitions also feature online exhibitions, online business matching, online contract signing, online guided tours, and navigation services for on-site exhibitions, AR immersive livestreaming, and influencers’ on-site visits, which will enhance the participation of offline exhibitions and assist enterprises in developing their businesses.

In addition, the “Convention and Exhibition Driving Force Sharing Session” will invite young MICE practitioners in Macao to share their own stories of dedication to and ever-increasing passion for the MICE industry against the backdrop of the pandemic. At the same time, the “Macao MICE Promotion Seminar” and “Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour” will be organised to allow non-local participating traders and local businesses in the MICE sector to meet up and exchange ideas and experience Macao’s MICE supporting facilities.

5 business matching sessions to be held, with 4 events for traders from “4 provinces and 1 municipality”

More than 50 events will take place during the three three-day exhibitions. Among them, five themed business matching sessions will be held to cover modern finance, traditional Chinese medicine, technology innovation, science and technology, Portuguese-speaking countries, and Macao products, namely, the MIF Themed Business Matching Session – “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching”, “Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Industry Business Matching Session”, “High-tech and Technology Project Business Matching Session”, “Portuguese-speaking Countries Business Matching Session”, and “’Macao Ideas’ Business Matching Session”.

Four promotion seminars and tours for traders from the “4 provinces and 1 municipality” will take place, namely the “Zhejiang-Macao-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Co-operation and Exchange Conference”, “The 12th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries”, “Fujian, Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference”, and “‘Macao MICE Promotion Seminar’ and ‘Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour’”. These activities are held as a preparation for the upcoming resumption of issuance of electronic permits for the “4 provinces and 1 municipality”, warming up the local enterprises to be ready for the opportunities brought by the Mainland traders and visitors.

Boosting spending in local communities through MICE activities

To stimulate consumption and support the recovery of small- and medium-sized enterprises, the three exhibitions this year have teamed up with exhibitors to launch sales campaigns where visitors will receive gifts such as “lucky grab bags” when they reach a certain spending amount, as well as being entered into lucky draws to win a prize.

The organiser will arrange for participating traders to explore the Macao community, experience Macao’s local culture and discover the charm of the city, showcasing Macao’s unique cultural image to the outside world, using MICE to stimulate the development of peripheral industries and accelerate the recovery of the community economy.

Online registration for convenient public admission

The three exhibitions are open to trade visitors today and will be open to the general public on 21 October (tomorrow) and 22 October. During the events, the relevant anti-pandemic guidelines issued by the health authorities will be strictly followed.

For the latest news, please subscribe to MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the websites: www.mif.com.mo, www.mfe.mo or www.plpex.mo.