ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 21-24) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Oct. 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. Weather permitting, the following freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend along Phoenix-area freeways:

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 (and Sky Harbor Airport) beyond the closure. Note : 40th Street also closed in both directions between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed. Detours will be in place .

Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 143/48th Street and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 to connect with eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 48th Street will be able to use detour routes.

Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps between Thunderbird and Bell roads and at Yorkshire Drive and Deer Valley Road closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including northbound 19th or 35th avenues, before entering northbound I-17 beyond the closure. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Pinnacle Peak Road will be open. Drivers on Deer Valley Road will be able to use the northbound I-17 frontage road to Pinnacle Peak Road. Note : Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24). Loop 101 access to northbound I-17 will be available until Saturday evening.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access to Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to one lane (left three lanes closed) overnight between Thunderbird Road and 75th Avenue in the northwest Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 23-27) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.