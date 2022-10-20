Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,597 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Jamaican citizen for voting in U.S. elections

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – FDLE’s Election Crime Unit arrested Alford Nelson (also known as Alfred Samuels), 57, Lauderhill, for two counts of voting as an unqualified elector.  FDLE, in conjunction with Florida Department of State, investigated the case. 

Alfred Samuels, an illegal alien living in Ft Lauderdale, unlawfully voted by mail under the alias Alford Nelson in two Broward County special elections, once on January 11, 2022, and again on March 8, 2022. He became a registered Broward County voter in March 2021 using a counterfeit birth certificate from New York City. 

As listed on the Department of Corrections website, Mr. Samuels has gone by at least seven different aliases and has previously been convicted of, and served time in prison for, 11 felonies including: cocaine possession, selling/purchasing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, resisting arrest with violence, and trafficking cocaine.

By casting a vote under a false name, Samuels violated Florida law, specifically Florida Statutes 104.24, which states “A person may not, in connection with any part of the election process, fraudulently call himself or herself, or fraudulently pass by, any other name than the name by which the person is registered or fraudulently use the name of another in voting. Any person who violates this section is guilty of a felony of the third degree.” Mr. Samuels will now be charged under the law and will face 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Samuels was admitted into the United States in 1977 as a lawful permanent resident, but never applied for naturalization and overstayed his original entry documents. He was arrested yesterday and booked into the Broward County Jail.  Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting this case. 

For Further Information Contact: 
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE arrests Jamaican citizen for voting in U.S. elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.