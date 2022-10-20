FDLE arrests Jamaican citizen for voting in U.S. elections

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – FDLE’s Election Crime Unit arrested Alford Nelson (also known as Alfred Samuels), 57, Lauderhill, for two counts of voting as an unqualified elector. FDLE, in conjunction with Florida Department of State, investigated the case.

Alfred Samuels, an illegal alien living in Ft Lauderdale, unlawfully voted by mail under the alias Alford Nelson in two Broward County special elections, once on January 11, 2022, and again on March 8, 2022. He became a registered Broward County voter in March 2021 using a counterfeit birth certificate from New York City.

As listed on the Department of Corrections website, Mr. Samuels has gone by at least seven different aliases and has previously been convicted of, and served time in prison for, 11 felonies including: cocaine possession, selling/purchasing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, resisting arrest with violence, and trafficking cocaine.

By casting a vote under a false name, Samuels violated Florida law, specifically Florida Statutes 104.24, which states “A person may not, in connection with any part of the election process, fraudulently call himself or herself, or fraudulently pass by, any other name than the name by which the person is registered or fraudulently use the name of another in voting. Any person who violates this section is guilty of a felony of the third degree.” Mr. Samuels will now be charged under the law and will face 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Samuels was admitted into the United States in 1977 as a lawful permanent resident, but never applied for naturalization and overstayed his original entry documents. He was arrested yesterday and booked into the Broward County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting this case.

