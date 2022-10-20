Mountain Rose Herbs Announces 2022 Grants 4 Plants Project Winners
EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs has selected the winners for their fifth annual Grants 4 Plants awards. Winning projects were chosen based on their alignment with Mountain Rose Herbs’ mission and core value that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit. Each mission-driven project will receive a $4,000 grant to support their work and help make the planet a better place. Mountain Rose Herbs is honored to announce the four 2022 Grants 4 Plants recipients:
Salish Place of Remediation Education
Metamimicry and the Squaxin Island Tribe are partnering to build the Salish Place of Remediation Education (SPoRE) as an extension of their community garden, the Salish Roots Farm. The SPoRE will be a community mushroom cultivation center that bolsters the mission and goals of the Squaxin Island Tribe.
Insight Garden Program
Insight Garden Program is a grassroots non-profit with a mission to restore connections to self, community, and the natural world through transformative in-prison programs. The Seeding Plants of Sovereignty in Prison Through Herbalism project creates spaces for people who are incarcerated to learn about medicinal plants and in turn, learn about their bodies, their body systems, and how to regain body autonomy.
Connecting Families with Local Ecology in Cuyama Valley
Quail Springs aims to create safer access to herbal medicine and the outdoors by offering a weekend excursion for Cuyama Valley families to connect with the last intact natural springs in their threatened watershed. Through the project, this underserved community will witness the results of localized watershed restoration and learn ethical harvesting practices and the ecological importance of native medicinal plants.
Bottoms Up Community Garden
Since 2014, Bottoms Up has served as a hub in West Oakland’s Lower Bottoms neighborhood, where residents have limited access to healthy food and are 1.5 times more likely to experience a chronic respiratory condition. The Breath Deep: Cultivating Herbal Support for Our Lungs project aims to provide community education and access to herbal medicines to combat health disparities in their area.
View the winners’ submission videos and learn how you can help support their projects at: https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/grants-4-plants-winners-2022
About Mountain Rose Herbs Grants 4 Plants:
Grants 4 Plants began in 2018 with home herbalists, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in mind. To be considered, projects must take place within the US and have clearly defined goals with detailed action plans. Projects should be able to show tangible results, and applicants will be required to submit a written project update and another three-minute video within one year of receiving funds. Full qualifications and requirements can be found here: https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/grants-4-plants-official-rules
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com
View the winners' submission videos and learn how you can help support their projects at: https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/grants-4-plants-winners-2022
