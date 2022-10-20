Hunting doesn’t just happen in the mountains…it starts in your closet

Regardless if you’re a greenhorn or seasoned hunter, assessing the weather and dressing accordingly can be a bit of a tightrope walk. Those pre-dawn hours while you’re waiting for the propane stove to fire up might have you reaching for that thick down jacket, but 100 yards into your hike you may be shedding like a husky in August.

Picking the right clothing for a fall hunt is just as important as picking which rifle to shoot or which lunch to pack. Idaho’s unpredictable weather is the butt of many a joke and can hang a person out to dry (figuratively speaking) if they’re not prepared.

As the temperature dips hunting tends to improve, so consider these tips so you can make the most of your hunts regardless of the weather.

All about that base

A hunter’s baselayer is the first line of defense against Idaho’s frigid weather. When picked right, it can keep a hunter warm and comfortable throughout the entire hunt, dawn to dusk. But when slapped together or overlooked, it can let the cold in like a bear in a donut shop.

Today’s modern baselayers make the term ‘long underwear’ seem antiquated. Baselayer technology has come a long way, giving hunters tons of options for a warm and comfortable defense against the weather.

The key to picking the right baselayer is wool or synthetic fabric that wicks away moisture and retains its warming properties when damp or wet. There are several thickness options (lightweight, mid-weight, etc.) to choose from, but generally speaking, unless you’re hunting in severe cold or sitting in a tree stand for 8 straight hours, light- and medium-weight wool or synthetic baselayers are the way to go.

Now if bullets kill big game, cotton kills hunters. Not literally, of course, but wearing wet cotton on a sub-40-degree day is about as fun as snowshoeing in sandals. When wet, whether that be sweat or late-fall rain-sleet mix, cotton sucks the warmth out of the body, so avoid it at all costs.

But freezing isn’t the only potential consequence from a poorly picked baselayer. It is easy to “dress for the cold” when you’re still sitting on the tailgate back at camp, but overdoing it with a heavy-weight baselayer can soon become a poor decision the moment you start climbing that first ridge. Because baselayers are unlikely to come off during the course of a hunt, remember to find a happy medium with thickness and anticipate the day warming up.

Layer up

It’s not unheard of in Idaho for a crisp sunny morning to turn into a rainy midday slog, which bring us to the next step: layers.

Layers provide warmth and protection from the weather and can quickly be added or removed as the day unravels. The word “layer” can mean a lot of things, but generally speaking a 4-inch-thick goose down parka is probably best left at the car, unless of course you plan on sitting in a tree stand or blind all day. But generally, consider wearing (or bringing) a fleece sweater or sweatshirt. One with a hoodie is an added bonus, especially when you need a quick way to warm the ears and neck.

Everyone’s definition of cold is different, so know your body and know the properties of your layers before heading out on your hunt. Look ahead at the day’s forecast (if you can) and gauge which layers you think will get the job done.

Along those lines, also consider the layer’s protective properties. If you’re going to be hunting with rain or sleet in the forecast, think about bringing a waterproof sweater or windbreaker.

The same goes for pants, too. More often than not this time of year, all that dense forest undergrowth will be steeped in early-morning dew. As you trudge through the brush, be sure your pants and outer layers not only repel water but don’t sound like a thousand people eating potato chips either.

Also remember smaller bodies, such as women or kids, may need thicker layers than a large man, and everyone is a little different in their cold tolerance. But one thing everyone shares is it’s much easier to stay warm and comfortable when you’re dry, so remember that wicking baselayer and don’t be shy about shedding layers if, or when, you start sweating.

Waterproof vs water resistant, which is better?

If you’ve ever stood in the clothing department at your local sporting goods store, you’ve probably pondered this blurry marketing feature before. Some items say water-resistant, and others waterproof, and others waterproof and breathable.

What really is the difference, and does the product say one thing but demonstrate another? As frustrating as that dilemma can be, picking the right type of water protection can be a gamechanger depending on which part of the state or which climate you’re hunting in.

As the names imply, waterproof means that the fabric should prevent any moisture from getting in, while water-resistant means that it will do its best to prevent any moisture from getting in, but eventually, it’s going to soak through.

But any fabric that keeps moisture out also keeps most moisture in, and that presents a big decision for hunters: Do you want to be dry or dry-ish?

Most waterproof options tend to be less breathable — or don’t breathe at all — allowing moisture to accumulate inside and make you feel damp and therefore, cold. Except for some very high-end and expensive pieces of clothing, waterproof fabrics don’t breathe well enough to vent all the moisture an active hunter produces, so there’s bound to be some condensation inside.

On the flip side, water-resistant clothing tends to be more breathable and can wick more moisture away from your body. But on the occasion a heavy storm rolls in, those clothes will ultimately get soaked, leaving you out to dry, only not dry.

Hunters should anticipate roughly what type of weather or climate they will be hunting in and decide whether they need waterproof or water-resistant clothing, and there’s no reason they can’t use both. Wear a water-resistant jacket in most situations, but have a lightweight, packable and fully waterproof jacket as a backup for when it really starts pouring.

Don’t forget about your extremities

It may be tempting to leave a little extra room in your pack by leaving the gloves or beanie back at camp, but when the weather takes a turn, they can be just the comfort you need in a pinch.

Like your baselayer, consider picking up some wool or synthetic gloves and/or beanie for your late-fall or winter hunt. Your extremities lose a lot of heat when exposed to the cold, but like layers it can be easy to go overboard with picking the right head and handwear. If you’re planning on seeing snow, waterproof mitts might be a better choice than simple wool mittens. But if you plan on glassing up the hillsides with morning lows around 40, you may be fine with a light pair of water-resistant gloves.

Same with what you put on your head. Unless you’re trapping beavers on the Kootenai River in January, you should probably leave that fur-lined Ushanka back at the car. Instead, a simple beanie or baseball cap can be a light choice that gives your noggin a little extra warmth in the cold.

Experience is the best teacher

At the end of the day, everyone’s different. Experiment with different fabrics and layers, test them before and during the hunt and determine which setup is right for you. Hunting is all about being versatile; you don’t sling six different rifles over your back during a deer hunt. Find a comfortable baselayer (if necessary), try out different layering options and figure out what level of water repellency you’ll need when hunting.

Buying and testing hunting clothes might not be as cool as sighting in a new rifle or glassing a distant hillside with new binoculars, but it will make you more comfortable during the early-morning hike in — or maybe even the sweaty, grueling pack out — and help ensure you’re comfortable and safe from the elements while out in the field.