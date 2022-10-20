Magical and biodiverse environments await nature lovers in Quito
Enjoy bird watching, hiking, or cycling at Quito parks. Outdoor picnic and camping areas complete the experience of connecting with nature
Quito is a biodiverse, sustainable and environmentally friendly destination where you can enjoy countless endemic species and nature protected areasQUITO, ECUADOR, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito has spaces and activities that invite visitors to learn about biodiversity and promote the conservation of the area’s natural heritage, as well as admire countless species of mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles. Some of the must-sees are the Maquipucuna Reserve, the Vivarium and the Metropolitan Parks.
The Ecological Corridor for the Andean Bear
This corridor links the communities of Yunguilla, Santa Lucía, El Pahuma and Maquipucuna and creates a conservation area for local wildlife. Measuring 64,554 hectares, it’s one of the natural solutions that was created to protect and respect the habitat of the Spectacled Bear, an iconic species of Quito.
Quito Vivarium
The Quito Vivarium is a small colonial style house in La Carolina Park. Its main objective is to raise awareness of the environment to protect the biodiversity of Quito. It’s an ideal place for the whole family to admire the largest exhibition of live reptiles and amphibians in Ecuador.
The Maquipucuna Reserve
Quito is one of the most important destinations specializing in birds in the world. The Maquipucuna reserve allows birdwatchers to see species of all colors and sizes. This forest, which covers around 5,000 hectares of private land, is considered one of the densest and best preserved in the region.
Güangüiltagua Metropolitan Park
The north metropolitan park is one of the largest green areas in the city, with 571 hectares where you can enjoy bird watching, hiking, or cycling. Outdoor picnic and camping areas complete the experience of connecting with nature.
Southern Metropolitan Park
The interpretive farm inside the Southern Metropolitan Park is the perfect place to visit with little ones, where they can have fun with sheep, ducks, llamas, and other animals. The range of nature tourism on offer in the Capital of the Middle of the World is constantly being updated and innovated, so if you are planning a trip to Quito, go to https://visitquito.ec/ to find out more about the activities available in this South American paradise.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic centre, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
