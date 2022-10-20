Thursday, October 20

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims, according to a government report released Wednesday. The report lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80% since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Rogelio V. Solis)

EPA’s deputy administrator gives Spokane high marks on clean-up efforts in visit to discuss infrastructure funding

Spokane’s past use of federal dollars to clean up environmental blights earned high marks from a delegation of top state and federal Environmental Protection Agency officials during a visit Tuesday. [Deputy EPA Administrator Janet] McCabe urged city officials to continue that tradition and put in applications for money that has been set aside in Congress by the infrastructure bill and the spending plan called the Inflation Reduction Act that passed earlier this year . She specifically mentioned $5 billion in grants supporting electrification of school buses, more charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and the administration’s new emphasis on environmental justice grants, intended to help underserved populations build pollution-prevention practices. Continue reading at The Spokesman-Review. (Dan Pelle)

Seattle’s air quality among the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke

Seattle’s air quality Thursday morning is the worst of any place in the world, according to IQAir’s Air Quality and pollution city rankings. The air quality in the region was measured at 238 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m. Thursday, putting Seattle ahead of Portland, Ore., Beijing, China, Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan in the top five. Seattle measured above 250 on the AQI by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday evening for Seattle, as multiple fires continue to burn in the Cascades. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency urges people to stay inside, and released a map Wednesday showing the areas most affected by the smoky conditions. Continue reading at KING 5.

Associated Press

Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips

Feds take legal action against e-cigarette manufacturers skirting regulations

Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

Aberdeen Daily World

Grays Harbor readies for tsunami drill

Bellingham Herald

Storms approaching Whatcom County carry several potential threats

Columbian

Air quality in Clark County remains unhealthy

Everett Herald

Housing authority pitches 1,500-unit ‘Park District’ in north Everett

‘Worst I’ve ever seen it’: As smoke floods region, Darrington AQI tops 450

Island County deputy accused of drugging, raping women

Comment: Race, class gender still shape how we view childhood

Kitsap Sun

Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe transitional housing welcomes first tenants

News Tribune

Rain – a lot of it – will soon be washing away our smoky skies

Second health system in Tacoma hit with data breach, this one ensnaring employees

Olympian

Tired of smoky skies? Here’s how heavy rain this weekend will clear things up in Olympia

Peninsula Daily News

Friday rain expected to clear smoke

Puget Sound Business Journal

Banks, regulators start the dance to keep real estate off the books

More workers are looking for second jobs. Businesses can capitalize.

Group promotes new passenger ferry terminal for Seattle

Seattle saw greenhouse gas emissions drop, but it’s likely temporary

Renton Reporter

Government renames lake on Mount Rainier

Seattle Times

Medina Market, longtime Eastside grocery fixture, closes its doors

Seattle Councilmember Sawant says her property is being vandalized, criticizes police investigation

Few take respite in smoke shelter amid unhealthy Seattle air quality

Fewer drivers in Seattle’s Highway 99 tunnel could create need for bailout (Fey)

Skagit Valley Herald

Sedro-Woolley to keep yard waste facility open through November

Port of Skagit purchases two hangars at airport

Spokesman Review

Hundreds of jobs are coming to Moses Lake after two companies nab $200 million to develop materials for electric vehicle batteries

Tri-City Herald

Highway 395 overpass is now open in Kennewick

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

A successful transition back to service for local prison reentry program the STAR Project

Washington Post

Liz Truss resigns as U.K. prime minister after six weeks in office

Former U.S. Navy leaders profited from overlapping interests on sub deal

Adderall shortage is so bad some patients can’t fill their prescriptions

Oceans are warming faster than ever. Here’s what could come next.

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, Eastmont schools see higher-than-expected enrollment

DNR plans prescribed burn near Wenatchee, wildfires still active

Yakima Herald-Republic

EFSEC moves forward on two Yakima County solar farms

Yakima County Commissioners approve $2.8M contract for regional crime lab

EPA proposes new clean air rules on Yakama Reservation, other reservations in WA

KING 5 TV (NBC)

‘The suffering here is egregious’: Massive backlog of mentally ill defendants waiting in jail for treatment

Preparations underway for flooding, landslides before rain returns to western Washington

Here’s what experts say are the impacts of exposure to unhealthy air quality

Orting School Board director resigns after being charged for involvement in Capitol riot

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle, Portland have world’s worst air quality again Thursday. When is rain expected?

Duck and cover: The Great Washington ShakeOut to take place Thursday

Much needed rain may cause landslides, road closures near Bolt Creek wildfire

KUOW Public Radio

Will blankets of wildfire smoke be our new seasonal normal?

Why haven’t firefighters ‘put out’ the Bolt Creek fire?

KXLY (ABC)

WA receives $200 million from DOE for battery manufacturing in Moses Lake

Q13 TV (FOX)

Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to ‘unhealthy’ conditions

Seattle had the worst air quality in the world, but cleaner air is on the way

Great Washington ShakeOut is back Thursday

Crosscut

The war in Ukraine has some WA residents living in prolonged fear

MyNorthwest

Customers, local grocers and experts weigh in on potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger

The Stranger

The County Canceled the SODO Shelter Expansion and No One Is Happy

West Seattle Blog

West Seattle Junction apartment building in deal to become ‘affordable housing,’ partly with public funding

SMOKE: Air-quality alert extended and other notes

VACCINATION: Monkeypox clinic in Admiral this Saturday