Celebrate Halloween with unexpected tricks and magical new treats at Museum of I-Scream. Now scooping and spooking at all MOIC locations!
The month-long October celebration features limited time activations, festive flavors, and trick-or-treating
The month-long Halloween celebration features limited-time activations, festive flavors, trick-or-treating, and unlimited ice cream.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the Halloween holiday, Museum of Ice Cream Austin will transform into Museum of I-Scream, featuring the most shocking, unexpected tricks and the absolute sweetest, magical treats. From September 30 through October 31, 2022, spooks of all ages and flavors will grab their costumes and leave the world behind to rediscover what it's like to be a kid again. I-Scream visitors will receive an ice cream mask and treat bag to collect unlimited candy as they melt into a world of pink skeletons, happy jack-o-lanterns and legen-dairy limited time games, tricks and treats.
Visitors who scoop up tickets will be welcomed into the I-Scream apothecary lab to meet the mad scientists behind MOIC’s pumpkin spice soft serve, and all the spooky recipes to try along the way. Trick or treat cauldrons will offer guests the chance to treat themselves and fill their candy basket, or solve a riddle to earn an extra special reward. Kids and grownup kids alike will cone-ect over trick or treat scoops as they choose a sweet treat or delight their senses in a spooky scoop to guess the trick flavor! Ghosts and ghouls will enjoy special creations, like a candy corn popsicle, cotton candy “spider webs”, and a spooky ice cream tasting – all while on the lookout to find out their I-Scream fate from the MOIC fortune teller. For the cherry on top of the festivities, visitors can order up a Witch’s Brew cocktail or join a Monster Mash dance party in the world-famous Sprinkle Pool, complete with a foggy pink sprinkle graveyard and soundtrack of Halloween’s greatest hits. With tricks and treats around every corner, there’s no better place than Museum of I-Scream to get sweet and spooky this Halloween season!
ADD ONS
In celebration of the holiday, Museum of I-Scream will offer exclusive add-on treats, just for the holiday. Guests can choose from a Halloween-ified Sprinkle Pool sundae with spooky candies for $18, or the Haunted Milkshake for $14.
TICKET SALES
Museum of Ice Cream Austin is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128 at The Domain, and is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-7pm. General admission tickets start from $29 on weekdays, $32 on weekends, and can be reserved at www.museumoficecream.com/book-austin. For more updates and announcements, sign up for Museum of Ice Cream’s newsletter at www.museumoficecream.com/getthelatestscoop and follow along at @museumoficecream.
IMAGERY
ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.
