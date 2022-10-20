Submit Release
Jackson County Man Charged in Gainesboro Fire

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man.

In September, fire investigators responded to a structure fire that occurred at 300 Hilltop Lane in Gainesboro. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Daniel Shivers as the individual responsible for the fire.

On Wednesday, Daniel Alden Shivers (DOB: 07/03/1988) was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Arson. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Jackson County Man Charged in Gainesboro Fire

