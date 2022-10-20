Media advisory: News conference on wrong-way drivers
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
***MEDIA ADVISORY***
NEWS CONFERENCE ON WRONG-WAY DRIVERS
What: News conference to discuss incidents of wrong-way drivers on Vermont’s highways, and what people should do if they encounter a wrong-way driver.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Where: Interstate 89 northbound rest area in the town of Georgia.
Who: Remarks by members of the Vermont State Police Special Operations/Traffic Safety Unit and the Agency of Transportation. The Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division and the St. Albans Town Fire Department also will be in attendance.
RSVP: Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to email the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.
