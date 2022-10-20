Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,606 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory: News conference on wrong-way drivers

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 ***MEDIA ADVISORY***

NEWS CONFERENCE ON WRONG-WAY DRIVERS

What:              News conference to discuss incidents of wrong-way drivers on Vermont’s highways, and what people should do if they encounter a wrong-way driver.

When:             11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Where:            Interstate 89 northbound rest area in the town of Georgia.

Who:               Remarks by members of the Vermont State Police Special Operations/Traffic Safety Unit and the Agency of Transportation. The Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division and the St. Albans Town Fire Department also will be in attendance.

RSVP:              Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to email the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

- 30 -

You just read:

Media advisory: News conference on wrong-way drivers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.