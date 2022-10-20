STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

NEWS CONFERENCE ON WRONG-WAY DRIVERS

What: News conference to discuss incidents of wrong-way drivers on Vermont’s highways, and what people should do if they encounter a wrong-way driver.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Where: Interstate 89 northbound rest area in the town of Georgia.

Who: Remarks by members of the Vermont State Police Special Operations/Traffic Safety Unit and the Agency of Transportation. The Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division and the St. Albans Town Fire Department also will be in attendance.

RSVP: Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to email the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

- 30 -