Twink’s 'Think Pink' 2 and 3 Solo Albums Given First Mainstream Release After Years of Limited Availability

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twink’s two solo albums Think Pink 2 and 3 have been given their first mainstream release after years of limited availability directly from his webstore. Twink continues to be a prolific musician building on his reputation in The Pink Fairies, Tomorrow and The Pretty Things.

In 1969, Twink recorded Think Pink – widely regarded as a milestone in British psychedelia, with the production work of friend Mick Farren, and the active participation of musicians like Paul Rudolph, Steve Peregrin Took (T Rex) and others. In 2015, Twink recorded the Think Pink 2 album and after decades of requests from fans and in 2018 he followed it with Think Pink 3.

Twink said of the re-releases: "I am very excited my albums Think Pink 2 & 3 are now available worldwide. The recordings on Think Pink 2 and 3 feature songs that I wrote when living in Hollywood at the turn of the century. Think Pink 2 has some great musical performances from some old and dear friends and in particular I give a shout out to Jon Povey. In contrast, Think Pink 3 has some fine performances from some new and dear friends. Think Pink 3 is a more laid-back album and acoustic based. The Saga of Think Pink continues."

Think Pink 2
Amazon CD: https://geni.us/ThinkPink2cd
Apple Music: https://geni.us/ThinkPink2am
Spotify: https://geni.us/ThinkPink2sp

Think Pink 3
Amazon CD: https://geni.us/ThinkPink3cd
Apple Music: https://geni.us/ThinkPink3am
Spotify: https://geni.us/ThinkPink3sp

Also available to order directly from Cherry Red here: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product-tag/twink/

