STS Inks Introduces Advanced Direct-To-Film (DTF) at Printing United Expo in Las Vegas, October 19-21 at Booth #C6118
The Company’s New 64” DTF Printer and industrial Shaker Provides Increased Speed and Highest-Quality Printing With Upgraded Design
We’re thrilled to be introducing the 1682D and 48” STS Automatic shaker to market along with our debut of the upcoming XPD-724D at the Printing United Expo”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITES STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS Inks, a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet markets, announced that it will launch its robust DTF series printers at the Printing United Expo (C6118), which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center October 19-21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Built with advanced Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing capabilities, the Japanese-made 1682D 64” DTF Printer provides a staggered dual-head design that provides ultra-fast print speeds and is coupled with the STS 48” Automatic shaker for increased workflows and processing speeds.
STS is also revealing the new features of the exclusive STS Inks XPD-724D coming in January 2023. With enhanced user friendly operation and maintenance, the debut will offer high production and high-quality output. The enhanced performance characteristics are associated with a built-in white ink circulation system that allows for the free unobstructed flow of ink directly to the print head providing optimal results. Both the 1682D and upcoming XPD-724D pair with STS’s DTF ink, which offers users excellent color gamut and outstanding durability.
“We’re thrilled to be introducing the 1682D and 48” STS Automatic shaker to market along with our debut of the upcoming XPD-724D at the Printing United Expo, whose audience is comprised of top industry leaders who will appreciate the advanced capabilities of this ground-breaking DTF system,” said Shahar Turgeman, who founded STS Inks in 1999. “We have built-in brand-new features that will greatly increase both ease-of-use and speed that we expect will change the DTF game.” In addition, STS has added new capabilities to its flagship 24 inch DTF series printers with internal circulation and a new look.
All STS DTF printers come with SAI’s Flexi DTF Edition RIP Software, bundled with Flexi DTF Editor. The STS DTF series also feature automatic bi-directional alignments, a user-friendly touch panel, added LED lighting, and an upgraded media feed flange that allows operators to load media and exchange multiple rolls easily and quickly.
DTF has several advantages over traditional DTG (Direct-to-Garment) technology, which is limited to cotton pre-treated fabrics and wears faster. DTF is capable of printing onto non-treated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, nylon, leather, 50/50 blends, and more. It works equally well on white and dark textiles and allows users to choose either a matte or glossy finish. DTF does not require cutting or weeding - creating crisp and defined edges and images - does not require advanced technical printing knowledge and produces less waste.
STS developed its DTF packages and programs for advanced, hassle-free performance with maximum speed and resolution. The company’s research and development team have built-in top components that set new standards for DTF printing. In addition, STS is known for its unparalleled service as well as its premium quality inks, powders and products, which are compatible with most major brands of large format printers. DTF Inks from STS Inks offer high color density, wide color gamut and outstanding color saturation, and are print head-safe with encapsulated resin + nano pigment. STS Inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, formulated for excellent performance and great wash fastness, with consistent color from batch-to-batch. Available in CMYK, white and other color options, STS Inks are manufactured in the USA and undergo rigorous testing.
About STS Inks
STS Inks® is the largest digital ink manufacturer in the United States and a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market. STS Inks’ 50,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility is located in Boca Raton, Florida and handles the development, production, packaging and distribution of a huge variety of products, including premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large format printers. STS Inks was founded by Shahar Turgeman in 1999, who was joined by his business partner Adam M. Shafran in 2009. The company has offices and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Bulgaria and Colombia allowing for fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit www.STSInks.com.
