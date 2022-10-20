necoTECH Wins Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
necoTECH achieved Bronze recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's fifth annual Most Fundable Companies List.DELAWARE, OH, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Sustainable Infrastructure Startup Competed Against More than 4,000 Early-Stage US Companies to be Named One of the 16 Most Fundable Companies in Total.
The company will be featured on Entrepreneur.com and in the December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine.
“We're a 3-year-old start-up focused on increasing sustainability in the infrastructure market and recognition as a Most Fundable Company of 2022 positions us well for our next capital raise and brings us one step closer to achieving market leadership. The industry is seeing its largest injection of capital in history and goals focused on more sustainable practices. necoTECH is positioned perfectly with innovative thought leaders and a collaborative attitude that allows validated improvements to flourish in a $2 Trillion + global market.”. ~ Steve Flaherty, necoTECH Founder & CEO
About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies
The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 4,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2022 program.
The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding. Powered by The Venture Alliance.
For a complete list of the winners, visit www.pepperdine.edu/mfc-list, where you can also vote for necoTECH through October 24. Watch our event video.
About necoTECH
necoTECH is on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative new sustainable materials, we’re working with industry partners and academic institutions to bring tangible sustainable solutions to market.
Anyone can invest in necoTECH until October 31 for as little as $100 via their Wefunder crowd equity campaign at www.wefunder.com/necoTECH.
