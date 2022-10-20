Messner Reeves Trial Group Continues Delivering Victories for Clients

Messner Attorneys Win Three Complex Cases in Three Months

Cases are often won or lost in the details. There’s no such thing as a cookie-cutter defense, said Bruce Montoya, partner and trial lawyer at Messner Reeves.” — Bruce A. Montoya

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Messner Reeves Trial Group continues to deliver winning defenses for Colorado clients involved in complex medical cases. The group recently secured three significant victories in the past three months, saving more than $1.7 million for their clients.

"Each medical malpractice case is uniquely challenging because of its nature," said Kate Bailey, a trial lawyer at Messner Reeves. "We take price in not just winning cases, but in restoring our clients’ reputations so they can continue to practice with confidence and credibility.”

In each of the three cases won by Messner Reeves, trial lawyers Kate Bailey, Bruce Montoya, and Douglas Wolanske employed thorough research, extensive courtroom expertise, and depth of state and federal law knowledge to defend their clients successfully.

“We take our knowledge of the law and apply it to the specific facts of each case to develop a creative and highly effective defense for clients,” said Bruce Montoya, a trial lawyer at Messner Reeves. “Cases are often won or lost in the details. There’s no such thing as a cookie-cutter defense.”

The Messner Reeves Trial Group has over 50 years of combined legal experience and has tried over 100 jury cases. Their impressive back to back to back victories, in which they successfully defended clients’ reputations and credibility, focused on a variety of complex medical cases.

“Each case is an opportunity to make a difference. We take that responsibility seriously,” said Douglas Wolanske, a trial lawyer at Messner Reeves. "That's the difference between victory or defeat – it's about doing the work, putting in the time, and utilizing every available resource for our clients."

A complex medical case can lead to a loss of reputation, economic stability, and career prospects. Even when a case is unfounded, the challenges are difficult to overcome. The Messner Reeves Trial Group understands the hardships of unwarranted lawsuits and has a winning defense record. The firm’s attorneys are well-versed in state and federal courts and are among the nation’s most highly regarded trial lawyers.

