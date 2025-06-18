Messner Reeves Expands Arizona Office through ADR and Mediation Services and Hiring of Mediator Jeffrey R. Finley

Jeffrey R. Finley, Trial Lawyer and Mediator

Messner Reeves LLP launches ADR and mediation practice with in-person and virtual services and hires new partner Jeffrey R. Finley in Arizona.

I have participated in many mediations as an advocate, and I look forward to utilizing my skills to facilitate resolution between disputing parties as a neutral at Messner Reeves.” — Jeffrey R. Finley

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP, an award-winning business law firm, announces the launch of a new Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and mediation practice and the addition of Jeffrey R. Finley as a partner in its Phoenix office. This expansion marks a strategic move to provide customized, client-centered ADR and mediation services in civil and commercial cases in addition to the firm’s well-established corporate, intellectual property, commercial real estate, and trial work.

The firm’s ADR services will be available both in person and via Zoom, with operations initially centered in Messner Reeves' Denver and Phoenix offices. Leading this blended practice will be seasoned legal professionals Bruce A. Montoya and Elizabeth K. Salinas-Van Orman in Colorado, and Jeffrey R. Finley in Arizona. The firm will provide ADR services in civil and commercial litigation across most industries including but not limited to healthcare, restaurants and hospitality, retail, professional services, and real estate.

Regarding the firm’s new ADR and mediation services, Messner Reeves President, Jim Smith commented, “ “Our ADR team comprises prominent trial lawyers who are trusted and respected by their colleagues. We are pleased to support their work in ADR and mediation as neutrals focused on resolving commercial and civil disputes effectively.”

Jeffrey R. Finley, who joins Messner Reeves as a partner in the firm's Phoenix office, brings over two decades of experience in litigation and will offer additional services in ADR and mediation. He is recognized for his practical, solutions-oriented approach in commercial litigation, construction law, and complex tort cases. In addition to his courtroom expertise, Finley is a trained mediator and arbitrator, having successfully resolved a wide range of disputes both privately and through court-appointed roles. At Messner Reeves, Finley will have a blended practice with trial and ADR services.

The firm’s model will offer a flexible, personalized experience designed to reduce the time, expense, and uncertainty of courtroom proceedings, while still preserving their option to litigate when necessary. Clients will benefit from the guidance of experienced practitioners who understand both the nuances of dispute resolution and the industries in which their clients operate.

Mediator Jeffrey R. Finley shared, “I am pleased to expand my practice in ADR and mediation as I join Messner Reeves. I have participated in numerous mediations as an advocate, and I look forward to utilizing my skills and insight to facilitate resolution between disputing parties as a neutral.”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Messner Reeves continues to grow with a forward-thinking approach to client service. The addition of ADR and mediation services reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative legal solutions rooted in business insight and legal excellence.



About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices across the United States. Known for its entrepreneurial mindset and client-first approach, the firm represents a diverse portfolio of clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. With more than 140 attorneys and decades of experience, Messner Reeves delivers strategic legal counsel across a range of practice areas, including litigation, corporate law, intellectual property, real estate, employment, and now Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and mediation. Learn more at www.Messner.com

