Messner Reeves Expands Immigration Defense Practice with Addition of Esteemed Immigration Attorney David Asser

Immigration Lawyer David Asser

Messner Reeves LLP announces the expansion of its immigration defense law practice with addition of attorney David Asser and his legal team.

I have tremendous respect for the Messner Reeves team. I am eager to build on the team's national name and expand its full-service immigration practice to help more people.” — David Asser

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National law firm Messner Reeves LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its immigration defense practice with the addition of Partner David Asser and his legal team. Based in Denver and serving clients nationwide, Mr. Asser brings significant experience and a strong reputation in immigration law, bolstering the firm's commitment to providing high-quality legal services in a dynamic and evolving practice area.

With the addition of Mr. Asser and his team, Messner Reeves deepens its ability to support individuals, families, and businesses navigating complex immigration matters. He is joined by Associate Attorney Trevor Gallaway, who returns to private practice after several years in the public sector.

Messner Reeves' immigration practice leverages a holistic, nationwide approach to guide both businesses and individuals through the multifaceted U.S. immigration system. The team assists with employment-based visas and green cards, covering a range of categories, including H-1B, L-1, O-1, and E-2, as well as permanent residence applications. Additionally, they provide expert counsel on family-based petitions, asylum, naturalization, and youth/student visas. Messner Reeves immigration lawyers further support corporate clients with I‑9 compliance, labor certifications, audit defense, and immigration policy planning, ensuring both regulatory adherence and workforce mobility.

Messner Reeves President Jim Smith shared, “David is an exceptional attorney who has the acumen and experience to lead our immigration law practice in a new direction. His high-performing team is an excellent addition to the national work our firm provides.”

David Asser is a nationally recognized immigration attorney who has represented clients in high-profile cases and regularly appears in the media to provide legal insights on immigration policy. Known for his strategic acumen and fierce advocacy, Mr. Asser has built a practice focused on delivering both legal excellence and personal support for clients during some of the most stressful times of their lives.

Mr. Asser brings nearly three decades of focused immigration expertise to Messner Reeves. Previously the principal of Asser Law Group for over 21 years, he has handled a broad spectrum of complex cases, including deportation defense, asylum claims, and I-9 compliance issues, as well as labor certifications, family-based petitions, and international mobility matters, throughout his years in practice. Before relocating to the U.S., he served as Press Secretary and Spokesperson at the Netherlands' Ministry of Justice and as an International Policy Advisor on immigration and naturalization, handling high-profile European cases. A published author and national CLE lecturer, Mr. Asser is also a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and has been honored for his pro bono work.

On joining Messner Reeves, David Asser commented, "I have tremendous respect for the Messner Reeves team. I am eager to build on the team's national name and expand its full-service immigration practice to help more people."

The expansion comes as Messner Reeves celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of growth across a wide range of practice areas and jurisdictions. The firm has offices in Colorado, Arizona, California, Nevada, New York, and Utah and continues to invest in key areas of importance for clients nationwide.

With the addition of David Asser and his team, Messner Reeves strengthens its full-service model and reaffirms its commitment to addressing pressing legal needs with innovation and integrity.

About Messner Reeves LLP

Founded in 1995, Messner Reeves LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices across the United States. The firm represents a diverse client base, ranging from startups and entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, and offers legal services in litigation, corporate, real estate, healthcare, employment, and immigration law. With a team of over 140 attorneys and a commitment to practical, client-focused solutions, Messner Reeves continues to redefine the standard for legal excellence and service. Learn more at Messner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.