Messner Reeves LLP Named to '2025 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms' 2nd Year in a Row

Congrats to our attorneys and staff. We earned this award together, and it reflects a daily dedication across all offices to maintaining a great culture at Messner Reeves.” — CEO and Managing Partner Caleb Meyer commented,

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Messner Reeves LLP has been named one of the best law firms to work for by the U.S. News and World Report's 2025 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms. Additionally, the firm was recognized for offering top quality of pay to employees. Messner Reeves joins the list of other renowned law firms based on criteria specifically associated with how the organization meets the expectations and needs of their employees.

The methodology used by U.S. News and World Report to rank these law firms considers how a company's culture supports the daily experience of workers based on an adapted version of Maslow's hierarchy of needs.

Messner Reeves is a highly active and growing firm with an increasing presence throughout their country. With 9 office locations across California, Colorado, Nevada, and New York and over 100 attorneys, the firm has many longtime staff members and welcomes new attorneys and staff consistently to accommodate their clients' needs.

U.S. News and World Report evaluates multiple employee-based factors to determine their list of the best law firms to work for each year. This methodology includes work-life balance, job flexibility, the sense of belonging fostered by the firm, quality of pay and benefits, advancement opportunities, professional development, company stability, and physical and psychological comfort. Messner Reeves is proud to thrive in each of these categories and remains committed to enhancing their great work culture as the team grows.

Messner Reeves LLP was founded in 1995 and has been in continuous operation since, celebrating its 30 year anniversary in 2025. Today, the firm has expanded to a diverse practice across multiple states. The firm maintains a long history with many clients and employees, highlighting its stability and outstanding client service. Messner Reeves strives to continue building their diverse and inclusive workforce. The firm is proud to have earned its reputation as a great place to practice law.

Messner Reeves prioritizes the unique perspectives and backgrounds of their employees, which enables the firm to offer insightful, holistic, and innovative services to their equally diverse client base.

Eleanor Deaton, Vice President of Human Resources commented “It is an honor to work for a company that values our people. We recognize each employee's hard work, dedication, and collaborative mindset. Our people are what sets us apart from the rest.”

About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves provides comprehensive business law guidance and support for companies facing complex business issues. The firm's attorneys are highly experienced and represent a broad range of practice areas, including corporate, litigation, general practice, healthcare, immigration, intellectual property, and environmental cases.

From new entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, Messner Reeves lawyers support organizations at all levels of growth. The firm's client base includes diverse business models, challenges, and industries. Messner Reeves attorneys work on personalized and comprehensive legal strategies designed to protect and support these organizations.

