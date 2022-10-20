Plasma Energy Spheres Bringing Med Bed Type Technology to Homes, Med Spa's and Health and Wellness Centers

Plasma energy "med bed" spheres being used for homes and health spas.

New plasma energy technology products are being introduced for health and wellness centers and homes, Plasma energy is regarded as a "med bed" type technology.

Plasma based products represent real "med bed" type technology by creating live and intelligent plasma energy fields that can run thousands of frequencies and address thousands of health issues".” — Sean Callahan

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many news and media outlets continue to talk about new technology available to the public the term " med bed " continues to be a term being mentioned. "Medbeds" as they are often referred to are talked about as space age technology beds where a person lays down and is immediately cured of any type of disease or ailment. Although this concept can seem a little far fetched, the fact is that many scientists and technology companies are creating products that are using quantum scaler energy, FAR infrared and also "plasma" based systems. The plasma energy products are perhaps one of the products gaining the most attention and may possibly be one of the closest technologies being produced that do reflect an actual "med bed" health improvement potential.In order to understand these plasma based products it is important to understand "what is plasma" and what creates plasma energy? Plasma is basically gas that has been hit with enough energy to disrupt the rotation of electrons around an atom and thus the atoms and electrons become a soup of material. When the gas reaches this point it becomes plasma. Plasma is considered the fourth state of matter and most of the universe including the sun is composed of plasma and plasma energy. It is then easy to understand why Nikola Tesla and many other well known scientists work with this type of energy for the creation of products to assist with health and wellness related issues. As we enter the twenty first century a new generation of scientists are taking this work and moving it forward with new advancements and discoveries. One of these products referred to as " Plasma Energy Spheres " are bringing this type of technology to homes and health clinics around the United States and around the world.Plasma Energy Spheres, also referred to as plasma wave generators, create a "plasma energy field" where the person in the middle of the spheres either sits or lays down. By setting up two spheres the person in the middle of the two spheres is able to be in a plasma energy field to receive the technology. Plasma energy devices can run thousands of frequency codes to address thousands of health and wellness conditions. Royal Raymond Rife invented microscopes that could see living cells and was a pioneer in esablishing frequency codes for cells in the body. These frequency codes can then be run with the plasma energy and specically target many types of cells and well known diseases like Lyme, Parkinsons and Alzeimers. "Plasma energy devices are a true "med bed" type technology that is now becoming affordable and being introduced to the world in the form of various products including the Plasma Energy Spheres", said USA Med Bed president Sean Callahan. "These spheres create a live and intelligent plasma energy field that is mindful and that is a very hard thing to wrap your head around", Callahan continued.Plasma energy becomes "mindful" because of the recursive process the plasma is making which ties it into the same frequency that DNA runs on. This frequency and delivery of the plasma energy is also what makes it a very powerful tool for assisting with all types of health issues. This is truly a med bed type technology and products like plasma energy spheres are also being used to assist with helping all parts of the body inlcuding heart, lungs, brain, knees, hips and more. Many of the people purchasing plasma frequency energy devices are also using them to metaphysical use including charging chakras, lucid dreaming and chakra alignment. With all of the features these products can be used for the starting cost of $2,995.00 for the pair of spheres is one of the least expensive plasma technology products on the marketAs medbeds and med bed technology continue to develop so too will the number of plasma and quantum based products for people to use for improved health and wellness. For more information on the Plasma Energy Spheres contact USA Med Bed at www.usamedbed.com or at 858-652-1259.

