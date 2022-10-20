Power Biopharms Launches New Rosin-Infused 2:1 Gummies
Another hit in the growing suite of Cannabinoid wellness options from Power Biopharms has arrived!
This is definitely a favorite daytime gummy for me. It helps me with my old sports injuries while not making me so relaxed that I cannot play with my kids.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas indoor continuous Cannabis grow, Power Biopharms, launches their newest hit edible: Full Spectrum Plus (FS+) gummies. A 2:1 tasty cannabinoid wellness option, the new FS+ gummies are a blend of 16 milligrams of CBD, 8 milligrams of THC and minor cannabinoids like CBDA. Infused with farm-grown and pressed rosin, the newest product in the suite of options by Power Biopharms is an early crowd favorite.
— Colt Power
“The beauty of Cannabis wellness is in the cannabinoid compounds,” explains Colt Power, founder of Power Biopharms. “While the compounds like CBD have many potential benefits for the consumer on its own, a blend with other cannabinoids like THC and CBDA can encourage the entourage effect, allowing those who’ve enjoyed the gummy a true, whole-plant wellness experience.”
“The Entourage Effect” is what cannabis wellness experts call the way the plant’s natural compounds can encourage and embolden their individual potential benefits for the consumer. This can also be known to facilitate a more balanced result, allowing one to enjoy multiple possible benefits while still being present for their family or daily activities.
“This is definitely a favorite daytime gummy for me,” says Power. “It helps me with my old sports injuries while not making me so relaxed that I cannot play with my kids.”
A former D1 athlete, Power had become a hemp farmer after realizing the benefits of the plant compound in his own life.
“I couldn’t work out or play with my kids without pain,” tells Power. “It was frustrating to deal with that and my only option, until that point, was prescribed opioids - which weren’t conducive to an active lifestyle by any means.”
It would be after a recommendation from his ICU nurse wife, Reagan, that Power would finally try hemp-based products like CBD and he felt instant relief without feeling incapacitated. Once he realized that many products on the market were inconsistent or without quality education and transparency, he knew what needed to be done and procured a hemp grower’s license.
“We started with just a few plants in my house and now we’re here,” Power gestures to his 5,000 square foot space. “We now have over 1000 plants and we harvest fresh, craft grown flower every two weeks. It’s amazing!”
The results of that hard work in vertical farming? A third-party tested, farm-rosin infused gummy option that can be ordered online or found in multiple local shops throughout Texas.
“The true whole plant experience is one to enjoy,” smiles Power. “Whether a seasoned consumer or new to trying these options for yourself, this is a good choice to go to. We’re very proud of it.”
Stephanie Hastings
Power Biopharms
+1 817-952-9752
stephanie@powerbiopharms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other