Arkansas Health Care Association Wants to Hear Your Good News

Little Rock, Ark. —Tell Me Something Good!!

We’re looking for positive news stories from across the state. Please send upcoming events, milestones, and work anniversaries to Cat at chamilton@arhealthcare.com. Be sure and tag @AHCAAALA on Facebook, too. When we know about events or special occasions ahead of time, we can pitch those ideas to the media and garner positive attention for your facility! AHCA wants to recognize the hard work that facilities are doing to care for your elders. (Dates to consider: Halloween, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving)

For more information about the Arkansas Health Care Association, please visit arhealthcare.com. For more information on NSNCW, please visit www.ahcancal.org/NSNCW.

About AHCA:

Established in 1951, the Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) is the state’s largest organization of long-term care providers, representing more than 90% of the licensed long-term care facilities in Arkansas. Its responsibilities are to educate, inform and represent members and member facilities before government agencies, other trade associations and related industries.