AHHS Extends Public Health Emergency Through January 12

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed the declaration that a public health emergency exists. This is effective October 13, 2022, and will continue for 90 days pursuant to federal law. 

The Public Health Emergency renewal through mid-January is welcome news. It provides for the uninterrupted continuation of several flexibilities that have protected beneficiary access to important services in as safe and effective manner as possible.

