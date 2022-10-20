AHHS Extends Public Health Emergency Through January 12

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed the declaration that a public health emergency exists. This is effective October 13, 2022, and will continue for 90 days pursuant to federal law.
The Public Health Emergency renewal through mid-January is welcome news. It provides for the uninterrupted continuation of several flexibilities that have protected beneficiary access to important services in as safe and effective manner as possible.
