Simulation-Based Driver Training Program Instrumental in Reducing Teen Crash Rates in Vermont
2021 Statistics Reveal a 23% Decrease in Crash Rates for Teens in Wyndham County Using the “Enhanced Teen Driver Safety Program”
Using simulators to expand on a student’s driver’s education while engaging their parents in the work has worked to reduce damage, injury, and community loss. ”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that while Vermont’s 2021 results showed a 30% increase in crash rates, the teens in Wyndham County using the “Enhanced Teen Driver Safety Program” had a 23% DECREASE in crash rates. Moreover, this one year data is statistically significant, not an anomaly. The county has actually seen a reduction in teen crash averages for the past 3 years when using VDI simulators.
Mike Roj is a Windham County Deputy and founder of the Enhanced Teen Driver Safety Program. He travels to Vermont high schools conducting a driver training program through the Wyndham Sheriff’s Office. Using three full cab VDI driving simulators, Mike has achieved excellent results using a curriculum that includes highway safety strategies from a law enforcement prospective. He uses his 30 years of highway safety experience to provide young and impressionable students with knowledge and tactics which they can use to help them make safe choices while operating a vehicle.
“Mike crafted this program based on more than 30 years of experience and passion for highway safety,” said Sheriff Mark Anderson. “Using simulators to expand on a student’s driver’s education while engaging their parents in the work has worked to reduce damage, injury, and community loss. Mike’s efforts are a testimony to education improving the lives of people in Windham County and Vermont by reducing traffic collisions.”
The VDI driving simulators Mike uses in his program introduce “real world” obstacles, conditions and distractions to students in a safe and controlled driving environment. The simulators include a software training program called Virtual Driving Essentials which provides an immersive learning experience teaching teens the critical skills essential to safe driving. The simulators provide a realistic on-the-road experience by using real car parts including seats, seatbelts, foot pedals, blinkers, and steering wheel.
