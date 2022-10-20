James Hardie to build new facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new jobs

James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced today it will build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new high-paying jobs. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement products.

“We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James Hardie to Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As companies see increased product demand and begin to evaluate expansion locations, we are working hard to show them why Missouri should be at the top of their shortlist. We have some of the lowest taxes in the country, an unwavering commitment to workforce development, and world-class companies already operating here. We appreciate James Hardie choosing Missouri and know they will find a home, hospitality, and success.”

James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new location will be built to keep up with increasing demand for Hardie® fiber cement siding, soffit, and trim products. James Hardie employs approximately 5,200 people across the world. The company’s new facility, located 30 miles south of St. Louis, will be their first Missouri location. Jefferson County’s strong workforce was a leading factor in James Hardie’s decision to locate in Crystal City.

“We are so excited James Hardie is joining the growing list of companies locating in Missouri,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This project would not have been possible without state and local partners working together to showcase all that Missouri has to offer.”

“The City of Crystal City was founded in 1871 as a manufacturing town for the purpose of making glass,” said Jason Eisenbeis, City Administrator for Crystal City. “Over 150 years later, we’re proud to continue our history and tradition of being a manufacturing town by partnering with James Hardie for their newest plant in North America. James Hardie’s investment in Crystal City will bring generational job opportunities for decades to come.”

For this expansion, James Hardie will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

What others are saying:

“From the moment the EDC received the call from James Hardie inquiring for a site near Crystal City to construct their newest expansion plant in North America, our local team realized we had the opportunity to build a relationship with a premier industrial leader,” said Todd Tracy, Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation of Jefferson County. “While touring James Hardie’s plants in other communities, we had the opportunity to meet with local and state economic development officials. These conversations reinforced our community would inherit incalculable economic benefits from a long-term investment from James Hardie. The EDC served as the conduit between Crystal City, Jefferson County, Missouri Partnership, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and several other economic development partners. We are extraordinarily thrilled to congratulate James Hardie Building Products Inc., for choosing Crystal City.”

“We are not at all surprised that James Hardie has chosen to expand their operations to Missouri,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Missouri continues to win highly competitive opportunities like this one. There was an incredible amount of collaboration on the local, regional, and state levels to bring such an admirable company to Missouri. Our state’s collaborative spirit and drive to win really shined during this location competition. Our state looks forward to adding James Hardie to the growing list of construction materials companies that build America.”

“We are extremely pleased that James Hardie has announced their intention to invest and build a facility here in Jefferson County,” said Dennis Gannon, Jefferson County Executive. “After months of discussions and planning with local, regional, and state officials, a true collaborative team effort, Jefferson County will now be able to welcome a new vital partner which we feel will strengthen our county and local economy on many fronts. What we have learned about James Hardie is that they make major investments in the communities they are in, providing many great employment opportunities and partnerships. I want to say thank you and Welcome to James Hardie. We look forward to working together and achieving many successes in the years to come.”

“This project is a shining example of how we can work together as a metro to drive job growth and economic investment,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “James Hardie will bring high-paying jobs to the region while strengthening our advanced manufacturing sector. This is a big win for everyone in the St. Louis metro.”

James Hardie Industries is the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions. The company employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,200 employees across operations in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, and generated more than $3.6 billion in net sales during its 2022 financial year.

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

