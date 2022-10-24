Honor Through Sacrifice Author Walks in Footsteps of Highly Decorated Paratrooper

Throughout this operation and others mentioned, Sgt. Lippman has shown an extremely high sense of dedication to duty, and clearly exhibited his ability to command troops in combat.” — Battle of the Bulge Commendation

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honor Through Sacrifice author, Robert Lofthouse, has recently returned from travels through France and northern Georgia, where he visited sites that were written about in his book.

In France, walking through Provence, and visiting the drop zone where Gordon Lippman led his team in Operation Dragoon, Robert was able to stand on the same ground where 800 paratroopers landed in 1944, and survey the vast farmland that is now quiet and peaceful. A lone Glider spar is all that remains of military gear from the Glider which struck the tree on its' landing approach some 78 years ago!

We also visited the bridge in Les Arcs, "Little Alamo", as it was dubbed when Major "Wild Bill" Boyle and his battalion defended the bridge against an onslaught of battle-hardened German soldiers. Walking in a commemoration parade as a family member of one veteran who served so gallantly so many years ago, was an honor that left quite an impression on this writer.

The French in Les Arcs, Draguignan, La Motte and other surrounding areas continue to commemorate their liberation by the Allied forces under General Dwight D. Eisenhower. They dress up in period attire, the women, old men and children on the sidewalks like they did in 1944, while the French re-enactors adorn themselves in US Army fatigues and proudly ride their expertly restored Willys Jeeps, half-ton trucks, half-tracks, camoflauged motorcylces and yes, even a Sherman tank or two. It was a celebration that rivals what we do here in the States, as it is actually the French celebrating the Americans and the British, and NOT themselves. They genuinely appreciate their freedom that was won by these brave soldiers - many of whom gave their lives as the ultimate sacrifice.

You can visit the American Cemetery in Draguignan and participate in their commemoration, complete with bands, flags, streamers, speakers and food!

On our return to America, Mr. Lofthouse spoke at Camp Toccoa, which was the boot camp his cousin went through as an 18-year old recruit. This is where he learned to be a paratrooper, following in the footsteps of Easy Company, from Band of Brothers fame, made famous by Stephen Ambrose. Met a lot of neat people, and other authors. Met a movie director/producer and was introduced to her documentary about the D-Day invastion of Normany. Fascinating film! The Girl Who Wore Freedom. Go check it out!

Somewhere in those last two months, we also attended the South Dakota Festival of Books, which is the first, but not last, book festival Hold The Line Press, LLC plans to participate in.