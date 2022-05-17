Brainstorm Labs Offers Donor Development and Project Management Services

Brainstorm Labs Demand

Development Demand; Smart Technologists; Strategic Solutions

Look for us in booth #602 at the 2022 Citygate Annual Conference and Exposition, June 1–4, 2022: San Antonio!

It's time to bring some best practices around people, processes, and technology to non-profits. Non-profit organizations are doing great across the country. We want to help them do it even better!”
— Steve Pearcy, President

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years of business, project management and data analytics experience in the non-profit sector, Brainstorm Labs offers expertise about best practices in donor development, consulting, and operational services to organizations seeking their next level of performance.

Expanding the non-profit donor universe and gathering more informative metrics to take business operations into the next level!

Give us a call and learn how to build out team capability, plan better giving strategies, focus on major donor effectiveness, track and improve performance metrics for better insight. Brainstorm Labs can help with determining critical steps needed to raise donations to more robust levels, improve operational flow, leverage volunteer contributions, and bring in greater awareness with a higher level of engagement.

Not only do we offer expertise for the continued growth of the faith-based non-profit community, but we also provide guidance in business continuity to help prepare for emergencies and succession planning needs.

As founders and other key executives contemplate their departures, this service can be invaluable for maintaining consistency in transition to future leadership.

Brainstorm Labs is a veteran owned small business consulting firm headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, specializing in working with non-profit organizations coast to coast.

Providing a wide range of non-profit development experience, Brainstorm is also deeply engaged in project management, data management, data analytics, requirements development and business strategy services.

Robert Lofthouse
Brainstorm Labs
+1 610-392-7084
email us here

You just read:

Brainstorm Labs Offers Donor Development and Project Management Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Robert Lofthouse
Brainstorm Labs
+1 610-392-7084
Company/Organization
Hold The Line Press, LLC
10820 Northridge Dr
Kansas City, Kansas, 66109
United States
+1 610-392-7084
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Hold The Line Press is a marketing and distribution firm for book sales and speaking events promoting the creative works of Robert E. Lofthouse.

Hold The Line Press, LLC

More From This Author
Brainstorm Labs Offers Donor Development and Project Management Services
New Development Practice Caters to Ministries
118 AUTHORS JOIN THE FIREBIRD BOOK AWARD CIRCLE OF WINNERS
View All Stories From This Author