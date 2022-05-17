Brainstorm Labs Offers Donor Development and Project Management Services

Development Demand; Smart Technologists; Strategic Solutions

Look for us in booth #602 at the 2022 Citygate Annual Conference and Exposition, June 1–4, 2022: San Antonio!

It's time to bring some best practices around people, processes, and technology to non-profits. Non-profit organizations are doing great across the country. We want to help them do it even better!” — Steve Pearcy, President

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years of business, project management and data analytics experience in the non-profit sector, Brainstorm Labs offers expertise about best practices in donor development, consulting, and operational services to organizations seeking their next level of performance.

Expanding the non-profit donor universe and gathering more informative metrics to take business operations into the next level!

Give us a call and learn how to build out team capability, plan better giving strategies, focus on major donor effectiveness, track and improve performance metrics for better insight. Brainstorm Labs can help with determining critical steps needed to raise donations to more robust levels, improve operational flow, leverage volunteer contributions, and bring in greater awareness with a higher level of engagement.

Not only do we offer expertise for the continued growth of the faith-based non-profit community, but we also provide guidance in business continuity to help prepare for emergencies and succession planning needs.

As founders and other key executives contemplate their departures, this service can be invaluable for maintaining consistency in transition to future leadership.

Brainstorm Labs is a veteran owned small business consulting firm headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, specializing in working with non-profit organizations coast to coast.

Providing a wide range of non-profit development experience, Brainstorm is also deeply engaged in project management, data management, data analytics, requirements development and business strategy services.