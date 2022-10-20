Development Demand Increasing

Donor Development, Project Management, Fit Gap Analysis, Data Management, Legacy Data Migration

We will evaluate your current situation, bringing experienced practitioners to work by your side and cut through the clutter of capital campaigns, direct mail and donor limitations.” — Rob Lofthouse, Delivery Director

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years of business experience, Brainstorm Labs has entered the non-profit sector with substantial expertise utilizing best practices in major donor development, IT project management and data analytics. Brainstorm Labs is appealing to non-profit organizations seeking to move to the next level of performance.

Sporting a 97% customer satisfaction rating, our most recent satisfied customer is The Gospel Mission of Sioux City, Iowa. Paul Mahaffie, CEO, said of our efforts, “We have been impressed and like the way Brainstorm Labs does business. We like their approach and feel like we can lay anything on the table. We have enjoyed the relationship.” As further evidence of his confidence in Brainstorm Labs’ capabilities, Paul has engaged us on a project to do just that! Drawing on leadership from Dennis Chapman, Brainstorm’s Director of Development, The Gospel Mission is receiving guidance, coaching and mentoring help to raise community awareness and begin turning their key donors into long-term partners.

Our consultants and delivery leadership work with client staff to identify gaps between daily operations methods and industry standard best practices which incorporate our methodologies for project management, our trademarked Strategic Collaborative Objectives Returning Results and operations management, our trademarked Optimized Delivery Model.

Give us a call and learn how to build out your team’s capability, plan better giving strategies, turn your key donors into partners, track and improve performance metrics for better insight.

We’ll help you determine critical steps needed to raise your donations to more robust levels, improve operational flow, leverage volunteer contributions, and bring greater awareness to your local community resulting in a higher level of engagement.

Not only do we offer expertise for the continued growth of the faith-based non-profit community, but we also provide business continuity guidance to help you prepare for emergencies and succession planning needs. As founders and other key executives contemplate their departures, this service can be invaluable for maintaining consistency in transition to your next leaders.

Expand your donor universe and gather more informative metrics to take your business operation into a realm which you’ve only dreamed!

Brainstorm Labs is a veteran owned small business consulting firm headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, which specializes with non-profit organizations coast to coast.

Providing a wide range of non-profit development experience, Brainstorm Labs also offers project management, data management, data analytics, requirements development and business strategy services.