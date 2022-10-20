Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. Moves Forward With Bringing European-Quality Hemp-Seed Oil Skincare Products to the U.S.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
HSO Beauty Products Hydrate Skin and Reduce Inflammation
HSO helps keep your skin glowing, radiant, and most important, healthy. Hemp Seed Oil reduces inflammation, hydrates, and regulates oil production.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. is looking to add more retail outlets in the coming months.
“As the exclusive distributor in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty in Europe of Hemp Seed Oil skincare products, we are currently rolling out our products to American consumers,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. “We are already on OneLavi.com, a boutique beauty, health, and wellness online retailer.”
OneLavi.com carries a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.’s products, such as:
1) Heating Gel Cream
2) Repairing Hair Mask
3) Repairing Hand Cream
4) Energizing Shower Gel
5) Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Serum
6) Repairing and Moisturizing Shampoo
7) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
Plummer said HSO doesn’t cover up skin conditions.
“HSO helps keep your skin glowing, radiant, and most importantly, healthy,” Plummer added. “Hemp Seed Oil reduces inflammation, hydrates, and regulates oil production.
“Our products contain HSO which is made up of mostly omega fatty acids and are known for their skin health benefits,” she said.
Byrdie.com lists several HSO skincare health benefits, including:
1) Omega acids help repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture, keeping skin hydrated.
2) Reduces inflammation.
3) Attracts moisture.
4) Omega acids soothe skin.
“HSO reduces inflammation, which is important to your skin’s health,” said Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company. ”Inflammation is a key cause for several skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis.”
“We are looking forward to the rest of 2022,” he added. “We have what consumers want -- HSO skincare products.”
For more information, visit OneLavi online or follow @vidosusa.
