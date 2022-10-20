Business Experts Team up for Extreme East Coast Disaster Relief
EHCOnomics Inc. to Host the World's Longest Live Podcast and Break 2 World Records
It is amazing how many amazing individuals have come together to help raise support and awareness to the communities that have been absolutely devastated by the damage left by Hurricane Fiona. ”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting at 6 am EST on October 26, 2022, Edward Henry, President of EHCOnomics Inc, will be hosting the world's longest virtual video and audio podcast called Extreme EHCOnomics, with a fundraising goal of $250,000. For over 50 hours, up to 30 different subject matter experts in business, sales, leadership, etc. will be sharing their insights and expertise with a wide audience.
— Edward Henry
Just a few weeks ago, hurricane Fiona caused severe damage to Atlantic Canada and their surrounding communities.
In such a short period of time, we have been fortunate to find individuals such as Tony Chapman, Podcast Host for Chatter that Matters, and Jeffrey Gitomer, best-selling author known as the king of sales, who have stepped up to work with us in achieving our goals.
Extreme EHCOnomics Podcast will focus on subject matter experts to share their industry experience as it relates to selling and motivation.
Others including Jim Cathcart, Les Brown, Joe Pici, Glen Rankin, Brian Cotter, Jason Forrest, Brookes Bruno, Khalil Stultz, Ted Mckenna, Dave Conway, Roger Caesar, Laura Martin, Luis Escobar, Jeff Goldberg, Joe Girard, Lisa Leitch, Tom Ziglar. Mark Boundy, Jacquie Hermans, and Dan White, have also agreed to donate their time to this needed cause
Edward Henry, President of EHCOnomics inc. has also teamed up with Non-Profit organization Comeunity Outreach. Comeunity Outreach has agreed to donate its time in any way that it can to assist with this podcast and stays true to its mission of helping communities re-establish their communities.
Edward Henry, originally from Cape Breton Island Nova Scotia states; "We have never tried anything like this before, but that isn't going to stop us from doing whatever it takes to help the communities of Atlantic Canada. These amazing people are my friends and family"
This is a massive undertaking, and we cannot do this without the help of our communities. There is still so much left to do. To fill our remaining spots as a guest on the podcast please email info@ableunited.org and, to donate and help us reach our goal of $250,000, please visit our GoFundMe page.
The live broadcast can be accessed at EHCOnomics.com or edwardhenry.com
Edward David Henry
Edward Henry Company
+1 647-725-7575
email us here
Extreme EHCOnomics for East Coast Disaster Relief