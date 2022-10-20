Notice of Request for Broadband Project and Planning ProposalsOct19

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (October 19, 2022) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is requesting proposals from eligible entities on broadband infrastructure needs across the state of Idaho. This information will be submitted in the form of a broadband infrastructure or planning project proposal.

Eligible entities include:

Broadband service providers,

Idaho nonprofit organizations,

Limited liability companies,

Cooperative entities,

Political subdivisions and

Idaho local or tribal governments.

Qualifying proposals should focus on expanding or extending middle mile and last mile infrastructure to connect unserved and underserved areas. Proposals should also detail how planning funds will be used for local planning purposes to improve access to telehealth, remote work and more. If planning funds are needed for your organization, the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is also looking for proposals for planning funds as well.

Broadband infrastructure proposals are submitted with the acknowledgment that the submission in no way guarantees funding now or in the future. The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will award funds pursuant to future grant guidelines and application criteria, in correlation with the statewide broadband plan.

These proposals are critical to understanding the state’s broadband infrastructure needs. The deadline to submit proposals is December 1, 2022. Please submit your broadband infrastructure proposal to:

Mail: Idaho Department of Commerce

Attn: Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez,

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0093

Fax: 208-334-2631

Or by email: broadband@commerce.idaho.gov

Learn more about what should be included in your proposal here.

To learn more about Idaho broadband, visit https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.

###