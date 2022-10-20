Department Honors Employees with Long Service Awards

October 20, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Oct. 20, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) recently honored 52 employees for their years of dedicated service to the state and its citizens. The service awards were given out during the Annual Employee Appreciation event on October 18. Of the 52 employees honored – nine have 30 or more years of service and two of those individuals have 40 years. All together, these 52 employees represent 790 years of public service and approximately 1.6 million hours worked.

“These employees represent a commitment by the State of Maryland and MDA to represent and address the needs of the state’s largest industry, agriculture,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Our staff plays a major role in protecting consumers, protecting the environment, and ensuring fairness in the marketplace. It is an honor to work daily with a strong team dedicated to the MDA mission.”

The Tuesday morning brunch also celebrated all MDA employees with thanks for assistance with the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout and other activities. The menu consisted of locally sourced Maryland products and was prepared and served by members of senior staff.

The following is a listing of department employees by their county of residence who were recognized with service awards:

Bonita Sims- 40 years

Lynn Kuhn- 35 years

Paul Meyer- 35 years

Stephen Spielman- 35 years

Howard Callahan- 30 years

Dianne Dorsey- 30 years

Charles Hayes- 30 years

Michael McMahon- 30 years

Elvira Aisquith- 25 years

Jason Keppler- 25 years

Luzviminda Ramallosa- 25 years

Cheryl Cook- 20 years

Bryan Harris- 20 years

Judy McGowan- 20 years

Kathleen Newhouse- 20 years

Tommy Phillips- 20 years

Ricky Boldissar- 15 years

Ryan Eisemann- 15 years

Melissa Foster- 15 years

Kimberly Hoxter- 15 years

Jerel Spence- 15 years

Katherine Starr- 15 years

Alison Taylor- 15 years

Jared Wagner- 15 years

Charlotte Davis- 10 years

Molly Gillingham- 10 years

Patricia Gitlon- 10 years

Kathleen Hall- 10 years

John Hartman- 10 years

Mona Lee- 10 years

William Lyons- 10 years

Luke Mudd- 10 years

Byron Petrauskas- 10 years

Catherine Scott- 10 years

Jaime Tsambikos- 10 years

Kassahun Belay- 5 years

Britney Branch- 5 years

Amanda Clevenger- 5 years

Nicole Davis- 5 years

Chelsea Dowell- 5 years

Melanie Fisher- 5 years

Chuks Iregbu- 5 years

Stormy Keyes- 5 years

Jessica O’Sullivan- 5 years

David Parks- 5 years

Broderick Pascual- 5 years

Selina Preston- 5 years

Colleen Robinson- 5 years

Patrick Simons- 5 years

Chelsea Tyson- 5 years

Eric Von Paris- 5 years

Allegany

Mona Lee, Resource Conservation, 10 years

Anne Arundel

Jason Keppler, MACS, 25 years

Britney Branch, Veterinary Board, 5 years

Jessica O’Sullivan, Executive Direction, 5 years

Baltimore City

Ricky Boldissar, Turf and Seed, 15 years

Baltimore County

Iregby Chuks, State Chemist, 5 years

Carroll

Melissa Foster, Animal Health, 15 years

Dorchester

Alison Taylor, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Catherine Scott, Resource Conservation, 10 years

Harford

Chelsea Dowell, Forest Pest Management, 5 years

Howard

Tom Phillips, State Chemist 20 years

Melanie Fischer, Forest Pest Management, 5 years

Eric Von Paris, Executive Direction, 5 years

Montgomery

Paul Meyer, Resource Conservation, 35 years

Queen Anne’s

Susan Shepard, Animal Health, 40 years

Kimberly Hoxter, Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, 15 years

Katherine Starr, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Amanda Clevenger, Rural Maryland Council, 5 years

St. Mary’s

Molly Gillingham, Food Quality Assurance, 10 years

Talbot

Stephen Spielman, Resource Conservation, 35 years

Howard Callahan, Sr., Nutrient Management, 30 years

Washington

John Hartman, Weights and Measures, 10 years

Wicomico

Ryan Eisemann, Turf and Seed, 15 years

Selina Preston, Animal Health, 5 years

Worcester

Chelsea Tyson, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Other

Lynn Alexander-Kuhn, Forest Pest Management, 35 years

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept