Department Honors Employees with Long Service Awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Oct. 20, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) recently honored 52 employees for their years of dedicated service to the state and its citizens. The service awards were given out during the Annual Employee Appreciation event on October 18. Of the 52 employees honored – nine have 30 or more years of service and two of those individuals have 40 years. All together, these 52 employees represent 790 years of public service and approximately 1.6 million hours worked.
“These employees represent a commitment by the State of Maryland and MDA to represent and address the needs of the state’s largest industry, agriculture,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Our staff plays a major role in protecting consumers, protecting the environment, and ensuring fairness in the marketplace. It is an honor to work daily with a strong team dedicated to the MDA mission.”
The Tuesday morning brunch also celebrated all MDA employees with thanks for assistance with the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout and other activities. The menu consisted of locally sourced Maryland products and was prepared and served by members of senior staff.
The following is a listing of department employees by their county of residence who were recognized with service awards:
- Bonita Sims- 40 years
- Lynn Kuhn- 35 years
- Paul Meyer- 35 years
- Stephen Spielman- 35 years
- Howard Callahan- 30 years
- Dianne Dorsey- 30 years
- Charles Hayes- 30 years
- Michael McMahon- 30 years
- Elvira Aisquith- 25 years
- Jason Keppler- 25 years
- Luzviminda Ramallosa- 25 years
- Cheryl Cook- 20 years
- Bryan Harris- 20 years
- Judy McGowan- 20 years
- Kathleen Newhouse- 20 years
- Tommy Phillips- 20 years
- Ricky Boldissar- 15 years
- Ryan Eisemann- 15 years
- Melissa Foster- 15 years
- Kimberly Hoxter- 15 years
- Jerel Spence- 15 years
- Katherine Starr- 15 years
- Alison Taylor- 15 years
- Jared Wagner- 15 years
- Charlotte Davis- 10 years
- Molly Gillingham- 10 years
- Patricia Gitlon- 10 years
- Kathleen Hall- 10 years
- John Hartman- 10 years
- Mona Lee- 10 years
- William Lyons- 10 years
- Luke Mudd- 10 years
- Byron Petrauskas- 10 years
- Catherine Scott- 10 years
- Jaime Tsambikos- 10 years
- Kassahun Belay- 5 years
- Britney Branch- 5 years
- Amanda Clevenger- 5 years
- Nicole Davis- 5 years
- Chelsea Dowell- 5 years
- Melanie Fisher- 5 years
- Chuks Iregbu- 5 years
- Stormy Keyes- 5 years
- Jessica O’Sullivan- 5 years
- David Parks- 5 years
- Broderick Pascual- 5 years
- Selina Preston- 5 years
- Colleen Robinson- 5 years
- Patrick Simons- 5 years
- Chelsea Tyson- 5 years
- Eric Von Paris- 5 years
Allegany
- Mona Lee, Resource Conservation, 10 years
Anne Arundel
- Jason Keppler, MACS, 25 years
- Britney Branch, Veterinary Board, 5 years
- Jessica O’Sullivan, Executive Direction, 5 years
Baltimore City
- Ricky Boldissar, Turf and Seed, 15 years
Baltimore County
- Iregby Chuks, State Chemist, 5 years
Carroll
- Melissa Foster, Animal Health, 15 years
Dorchester
- Alison Taylor, Resource Conservation, 15 years
- Catherine Scott, Resource Conservation, 10 years
Harford
- Chelsea Dowell, Forest Pest Management, 5 years
Howard
- Tom Phillips, State Chemist 20 years
- Melanie Fischer, Forest Pest Management, 5 years
- Eric Von Paris, Executive Direction, 5 years
Montgomery
- Paul Meyer, Resource Conservation, 35 years
Queen Anne’s
- Susan Shepard, Animal Health, 40 years
- Kimberly Hoxter, Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, 15 years
- Katherine Starr, Resource Conservation, 15 years
- Amanda Clevenger, Rural Maryland Council, 5 years
St. Mary’s
- Molly Gillingham, Food Quality Assurance, 10 years
Talbot
- Stephen Spielman, Resource Conservation, 35 years
- Howard Callahan, Sr., Nutrient Management, 30 years
Washington
- John Hartman, Weights and Measures, 10 years
Wicomico
- Ryan Eisemann, Turf and Seed, 15 years
- Selina Preston, Animal Health, 5 years
Worcester
- Chelsea Tyson, Resource Conservation, 5 years
Other
- Lynn Alexander-Kuhn, Forest Pest Management, 35 years
# # #
Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept