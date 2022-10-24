Maryland Couple Launches New Sumptuous Brew General Warfield’s Coffee

General Warfield's Coffee General Warfield's Coffee - single origin beans John and Onome Warfield, owners of General Warfield's Coffee

As soon as the first sip touched our lips, we knew this was the coffee that would entice coffee drinkers the world over.” — Co-founders John and Onome Warfield

WILLIAMSPORT, MD, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-founders John and Onome Warfield are excited to announce the launching of their new site: www.generalwarfieldscoffee.com to the public. This simmering duo partnered in producing the most exquisite brew for coffee lovers worldwide. To celebrate their opening, they have special offerings throughout the entire month of October.

A recent Reuters survey shows 64% of adults consume a cup of coffee every day. Whether black with cream and sugar, or even decaffeinated, the taste of fresh roasted beans gets them on their way. Americans prefer coffee, not tea, to give them the boost they need. In fact, coffee aficionados would rather miss their morning shower than to go without that first cup of java.

John and Onome’s arduous journey began back in January 2020 on a trip to East Africa. Their mission was to source divine 100% arabica coffee, coupled with a burning desire to create a more sustainable environment. They encountered many obstacles in their quest but persevered in order to bring General Warfield’s Coffee to life and to your table.

The search for their specialty grade beans began by scouring exotic farm locations at high altitudes that take pride in their crop and their impact on the environment. Having discovered the responsibly sourced beans that would be the foundation of their beautifully smooth coffees, they knew it was time to partner with a roaster that shared their vision and values. This led them to one of the premier small-batch artisan roasters in the world. Every sumptuous drop of General Warfield’s Coffee has a distinct flavor that is bold and passionate, yet refined and delicate. The Warfields commented, “As soon as the first sip touched our lips, we knew this was the coffee that would entice coffee drinkers the world over.”

John and Onome have a tender story that could play out on the big screen. Through every compelling scene of their heartfelt relationship, love survived, propelling them to a bright future together. John has always cared about people and the planet. His background is in biomedical research, including researching HIV and cancer prevention. One particular collaborative effort he worked on used broadly neutralizing antibodies to reduce significantly HIV transmission in test subjects. John is currently based in the USA and is a lover of biology, basketball, drawing, traveling, cooking, coffee, and most of all, family.

Onome is originally from Nigeria. She is a political science graduate and a successful entrepreneur. Having spent many years in business management, sales, catering, baking, and modeling, she has gained enviable experience and skills. With a refined culinary palette and a keen eye for design, Onome plays a hugely important role in bringing General Warfield’s to life. A love for family, friends, cooking, health, cosmetics, and traveling are just a few of the things that Onome enjoys away from creating exceptional coffee.

According to the founders, “We pour our heart, soul, and love into producing the most divine tasting coffee, ensuring consistent quality and enabling you to sit back, relax, and enjoy every sip.”

For more information, please contact John Warfield at Email: info@generalwarfieldscoffee.com Or phone: 602-718-5478 or visit: Website: www.generalwarfieldscoffee.com.