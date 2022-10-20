Submit Release
Lane Closures Planned for Interstate 90 Construction Project near Hartford

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Dan Drake, project engineer, 605-367-5680

HARTFORD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin construction work on Interstate 90 adjacent to exit 390 (Hartford exit) this week. A lane closure along eastbound and westbound I-90 at this exit will result in some traffic delays.

Motorists are also advised that speeds will be reduced in the work zone beginning Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

This construction project consists of building a median crossover.

The prime contractor for this project is Double H Paving, Inc. of Tea, SD. The completion date for the project is November 2022.

For more information about the project, please contact Dan Drake, SDDOT Project Engineer, at Dan.Drake@state.sd.us or 605-937-3099.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

