ROAD CLOSURE i 89 NB mm 79

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston - Vermont State Police


News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification


i 89 NB near mm 79 is down to one lane of traffic due to a crash. 


This incident is expected to last until further notice.

Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


