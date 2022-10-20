State Funeral for World War II Veterans Organization Expands Its Mission to Include Korean and Vietnam Veterans, MOH

World War II Veterans State Funeral for War Veterans Will Now Honor the Last MOH holder from each War

The State Funeral for World War II Veterans accomplished its mission with the State Funeral in Washington for Hershel “Woody” Williams, Medal of Honor

The Woody Williams services on July 14, 2022 in Capitol, opened the eyes of the nation to the importance of providing the same honors for the last living MOH veteran from Korea and Vietnam. ” — James McCloughan, Medal of Honor Recipient, Vietnam

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State Funeral for World War II Veterans organization accomplished the mission for which it was founded with the July 14, 2022 National Funeral in Washington D.C. for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Chief Warrant Office Hershel “Woody” Williams, U.S.M.C. This event served as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States from 1941-1945.

Military veterans, holders of the Medal of Honor, members of Congress, and State Legislators have reached out to the non-profit State Funeral organization to encourage it to expand its mission statement to accomplish the same honors for the last Medal of Honor recipients from Korea and Vietnam. Therefore, it is announced today that State Funeral for World War II Veterans will change its name on Veterans Day 2022 to “State Funeral for War Veterans.”

The new mission statement will be as follows:

"To convince Congress to pass legislation to grant a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipients from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as a final to salute to all the men and women who served."

The oldest holder of the Medal of Honor, Mr. Hiroshi H. Miyamura, of Cottonwood Arizona, said “We need to do all we can to gain recognition for the 3.5 million Americans who served during the Korean War.” Mr. Miyamura received his Medal of Honor for gallantry and bravery while fighting in Korea from President Eisenhower.

Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient, James McCloughan, a member of the National Board for State Funeral for War Veterans, said “The Woody Williams services on July 14, 2022 in the Rotunda of the Capitol, and later at the World War II Memorial, opened the eyes of the nation to the importance of providing the same honors for the last living Medal of Honor veteran from Korea and the last one from my war, Vietnam.”

146 United States military personnel received the Medal of Honor for valor in combat during the Korean War. Only 2 remain: Mr. Hiroshi Miyamura and Mr. Ralph Puckett, Jr.

Of the 248 Medals of Honor received during Vietnam, 46 remain, including two who serve on the board of State Funeral for War Veterans, Donald E Ballard, and James C. McCloughan.

“Men and women, no matter how difficult their upbringing, possess within them the potential to alter the course of history“ said Lee William “Bill” McNutt, National Chairman of State Funeral for War Veterans. “In the 246 year history of our country, no enlisted man had ever been allowed to lie in honor / lie in state under the Rotunda of our capital until our 50 State Chairs went to work to create a final salute to the Greatest Generation.”

Vietnam Veteran and U.S. Senator John McCain said “There is no greatness without courage, no faith in country without devotion to fellows, no commitment to duty without service to others.” The State Funeral for World War Veterans organization will now turn its efforts, knowledge and contacts to work for the benefit of the families who had a loved one serve in these two “forgotten wars.”

The idea for a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipients from American wars came from an unlikely source, a Texas public school student, Rabel McNutt. She was preparing to attend the funeral of her Godfather Walt Ehlers, who received his Medal of Honor fighting the Germans in Normandy, France following D-Day in 1944. She and her father watched military funerals on YouTube. Every Presidential Funeral is a military funeral since the President is Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. She turned to her father, Lee William “Bill” McNutt and said “They should do a big State Funeral in Washington D.C. for Uncle Ehlers’ Medal of Honor friends.”

National Board member and Vietnan MOH holder Don Ballard said "We will work hard all across the country with successful business leaders like Greg Hamer of Louisiana, Ron Ramseyer of Massachusetts, Dr. Danny Reeves of Texas, as well as Scott Mexic, Adam Crepelle and Morris Kahn to create this honor for the last Medal of Honor men from Korea and Vietnam.

The organization is establishing a Board of Directors in all 50 states. Please let us know of your willingness to serve by sending an email to danny@fbccorsicana.org

About State Funeral for War Veterans

Originally established as State Funeral for World War II Veterans, today the organization exists to convince Congress to pass legislation to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from Korea and another for the last MOH recipient from Vietnam, as a final salute to the 3.5 million who served in Korean and the 2.6 million who served in Vietnam.

For more information on how to join us in this mission, please visit www.worldwar2salute.org.