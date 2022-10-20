COVID-19 Daily Update 10-20-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 20, 2022, there are currently 868 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,487 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 100-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 45-year old male from Lewis County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year old female from Berkeley County.

“As experts predict a difficult flu season, please help alleviate the potential stress on West Virginia’s healthcare system by getting vaccinated against the flu as well as staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination and boosters,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (76), Boone (8), Braxton (4), Brooke (10), Cabell (32), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (27), Gilmer (2), Grant (3), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (13), Hancock (6), Hardy (3), Harrison (53), Jackson (11), Jefferson (30), Kanawha (82), Lewis (10), Lincoln (12), Logan (22), Marion (33), Marshall (10), Mason (6), McDowell (14), Mercer (34), Mineral (17), Mingo (17), Monongalia (36), Monroe (10), Morgan (11), Nicholas (13), Ohio (20), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (5), Preston (22), Putnam (10), Raleigh (43), Randolph (10), Ritchie (0), Roane (5), Summers (15), Taylor (5), Tucker (5), Tyler (4), Upshur (9), Wayne (8), Webster (6), Wetzel (0), Wirt (0), Wood (35), Wyoming (20). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​