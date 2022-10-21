Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Finalist for 2022 Immigrants Of Distinction Award
Evelyn Ackah is a finalist for the 2022 Immigrants Of Distinction Awards by Immigrant Services Calgary in the category of Entrepreneurship & Innovation.
I’m very honoured to have been nominated by one of my long-term corporate clients and I’m grateful to be in such esteemed company with my fellow nominees.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honoured to announce that Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah is a finalist for the 2022 Immigrants Of Distinction Awards by Immigrant Services Calgary. Evelyn was nominated in the category of Entrepreneurship & Innovation. Evelyn Ackah is the Founder and Managing Lawyer of Calgary based Ackah Business Immigration Law.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
Evelyn Ackah arrived in Canada from Ghana in 1976. In 2008, she moved to Calgary and opened Ackah Business Immigration Law in 2010. Her law firm uses technology to provide top-notch legal services to clients around the world, 24/7/365. Evelyn donates her time to causes including Decidedly Jazz Danceworks, Operation Eyesight, Black Opportunity Fund, and the International Women’s Forum.
IDA Award for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
The IDA award for Entrepreneurship & Innovation is
"presented to an immigrant or refugee who has achieved success in the creation or operation of a business or entrepreneurial endeavor, or has applied innovation resulting in business success in Calgary or surrounding areas."
Recognizing Remarkable Resilience
2022 marks the 25th Immigrants of Distinction Awards, dedicated to the remarkable contributions of immigrants and refugees who have made a strong and prosperous Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. The theme for the 25th IDA is Recognizing Remarkable Resilience.
The winners of the 2022 Immigrants of Distinction Awards will be announced at the Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons in Calgary on November 3rd. Tickets can be purchased at www.immigrantsofdistinction.ca.
About Immigrant Services Calgary
For over 40 years, Immigrant Services Calgary has been an integral part of the Calgary community, working to make a meaningful difference in the lives of newcomers.
About Ackah Business Immigration Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
